After coming up just short of a victory in last week’s 14-10 loss to Conneaut Area, the Franklin Knights football team will be looking to end its season on a high note as it prepares to take on homestanding Lakeview tonight in a non-region matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The two teams squared off in the regular-season finale last year at Franklin as the Sailors pulled out a 41-40 overtime win over the Knights. Lakeview held leads of 13-0, 26-13 and 33-26, only to see Franklin rally to tie the game each time with Hunter Marsteller’s 28-yard scoring pass to Jackson Ewing with no time left on the clock sending the game into overtime.

Franklin falls on road to Lakeview in season finale
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After the first two plays of Friday night’s non-region football game with homestanding Lakeview, things were looking up for Franklin in its bid to end the season with a victory as the defense came away with a turnover, setting the offense up with prime field position less than a minute into …

Bulldogs beat up on Wildcats
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley hit paydirt on offense, defense and special teams to take down previously unbeaten Central Clarion in a 47-38 victory at home on Senior Night in a District 9 Football League clash Friday.

Knights to face Sailors in season finale
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Bobcats advance to district semis
DUKE CENTER — Clarion’s girls volleyball team proved that seedings are just numbers Thursday night as the No. 6 Bobcats made short work of No. 3 Otto-Eldred to advance to the semifinals of the District 10 Class 1A playoffs.

Panthers advance to D-9 title tilt
KNOX — It got a little tense in the third and fourth sets, but Keystone advanced to the District 9 Class 2A girls volleyball championship match with a 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 15-7 victory over Punxsutawney on Wednesday night in a semifinal matchup.

Bobcats reach semis of own tourney

CLARION — After finishing third in pool play, the Clarion Area girls volleyball team reached the semifinals before being ousted by Phillipsburg-Osceola on Saturday in the Bobcats’ tournament.

Conneaut holds off Franklin
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

For the second straight year, the Franklin Knights football team went into halftime trailing but within striking distance of recording its first win of the season against Conneaut Area as the two teams squared off for Senior Night on Friday at the Franklin High School field.

Oilers run wild on Rockets
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Friday night at the Oil Field was a night of celebration for Oil City as members of the football team, band and cheerleaders took center stage for Senior Night, all while dressed in pink in honor of cancer awareness month.

Gremlins outlast Oilers in five sets
CHICORA — Oil City’s Chayse Skinner recorded 10 service points, including two aces, 12 assists and 25 digs, but it wasn’t enough as homestanding Karns City rallied from two sets down to post a 22-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-12, 25-9 victory over the Oilers on Wednesday in non-region girls volleybal…

Knights take down Orioles
Senior Sydney May accumulated nine points and 27 assists as Franklin swept visiting Rocky Grove by scores of 25-19, 25-14, 25-23, on Tuesday night in a non-conference girls volleyball match on Senior Night at the Castle.

FHS booters rout Rockets
TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth poured in four goals and Gage Haniwalt added a hat trick of his own as the Knights rolled to an 11-1 Region 4 road win over Titusville on Tuesday night at historic Carter Field.

Berry spikers top Orioles
Cranberry’s Ashlynn Collins racked up 24 set-assists and Ayanna Ferringer blasted 17 kills Monday night as the Berries spoiled Rocky Grove’s Senior Night with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-17 non-conference girls volleyball victory at the Nest.

Berries' spikers take down Warriors
WEST SUNBURY — Ayanna Ferringer stuffed the stat sheet with 19 kills, 15 points and four blocks to lead Cranberry to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 victory on the road over Moniteau on Saturday in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball action.

Orioles douse Fires

MARIENVILLE — Rocky Grove’s Delana Pyle served for 22 points, including nine aces, to lead the Orioles past homestanding Forest Area, 25-1, 25-12, 25-6 in a non-region girls volleyball matchup on Friday.

Bulldogs roll past depleted Knights
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

MEADVILLE — With so many starters lost to injury, it was going to be an uphill battle for the Franklin Knights football team in their matchup with a talented and experienced Meadville Bulldogs squad in their Region 4 matchup Friday night at Bender Field.

Knights set to face highly touted Bulldogs
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After hitting the road to play a talented Seneca squad last Friday, the Franklin Knights football team will be traveling for the second straight week to face Meadville tonight at Bender Field. Kickoff for the Region 4 contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Knights ground Rockets
TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s girls volleyball team bumped its record up to 11-5 overall and 5-4 in Region 3 behind a 25-22, 25-12, 25-19 victory over homestanding Titusville on Thursday.

Seniors shine as FHS booters roll
Franklin’s Gage Haniwalt celebrated Senior Night with a top-notch performance Wednesday as he recorded a double hat trick (six goals) in the Knights’ 14-0 romp over visiting Saegertown in a Region 4 boys soccer match.

Oil City boys clinch Region 7 title
Led by first-place finisher Jack Mumford, Oil City’s boys cross country team took five of the first six places on Tuesday to defeat homestanding Titusville, 16-41, and clinch the Region 7 championship in the process. It is Oil City’s first boys cross country title since the 1993 season. Titu…

Knights blank Oilers, 9-0
Franklin’s Chippy Whitling and Nate Pfennigwerth each scored a pair of goals on Monday as the Knights collected a 9-0 road win over Oil City in a Region 4 boys soccer match at the Oil Field.

FHS drops 57-3 verdict at Seneca
WATTSBURG — Ryan Miller ran for two first quarter touchdowns while Nolan Seabury threw for two scores and ran for another in the second period as Seneca jumped out to a 43-0 halftime lead en route to a 57-3 win over Franklin on Friday night in a non-region matchup.

FHS spikers blank Oilers
Franklin’s Sydni Hoobler blasted 10 kills, Sydney May had 26 assists and Gabby LaJeunesse added 25 digs as the Knights downed Oil City, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22 in a Region 3 girls volleyball match Thursday night at the Castle.

Knights hit the road to face Bobcats
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After playing three of their last four games in the comforts of their home field, the Franklin Knights football team will be hitting the road tonight to take on Seneca in a non-region matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.