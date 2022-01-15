Camdon Bashor matched her season high with 20 points and Lauren Billingsley scored all of her 15 points in the first half Friday as the Knights downed visiting Oil City, 49-27, in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup on Senior Night at the Castle.

Bashor, who also pulled down 10 rebounds to complete her double-double, made 10-of-11 free throws and had 14 first-half points.

Knights top Oilers, 49-27
Knights top Oilers, 49-27

Knights Hammer Hounds
Knights Hammer Hounds

Easton Fulmer tickled the twine for a game-high 23 points while also pulling down six rebounds as Franklin raced out to a 19-0 lead and were never threatened the rest of the way in cruising to an 80-29 victory over visiting Wilmington in Region 4 boys basketball action on Thursday night at t…

Lakeview sails past Titusville
Lakeview sails past Titusville

TITUSVILLE — Reese Gadsby and Amber Sefton combined for 34 points as Lakeview hit the road to make short work of Titusville, 65-12, in Region 4 girls basketball action on Thursday night.

Knights earn split in pool
Knights earn split in pool

Camden Smith was a four-time winner as the Franklin boys swim team cruised to a 66-22 victory over visiting Slippery Rock on Thursday night in a Region 1 meet. The Rockets, however, came away with a win in the girls meet as they took first place in nine of the 11 events in a 114-56 decision.

Knights take down Eagles
Knights take down Eagles

Despite losing four of the five contested bouts, Franklin came away with a 27-19 victory over visiting Conneaut Area in a Region 3 wrestling match held at the Castle.

Lions, She-Wolves and Warriors ink KSAC wins

STRATTANVILLE — Frances Milliron, Alyssa Wiant and Kendall Dunn combined to net 37 points Wednesday night as Clarion-Limestone’s girls basketball team posted a 55-24 decision over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference crossover meeting.

Gremlins surge past Bobcats
Gremlins surge past Bobcats

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

CLARION — Outside of one rough quarter on Tuesday night, Clarion’s boys basketball team gave visiting Karns City all that it could handle, and then some. Unfortunately for the Bobcat faithful in attendance, that one rough quarter was a really rough one, and it ended up being the difference i…

Oilers split with Rockets
Oilers split with Rockets

Led by four-event winners Morgan Stover, Dana Wenner, Emily Russell and Kallie Smith, Oil City’s girls swim team cruised to a 103-67 win over homestanding Titusville in a Region 1 meet Monday night. The host Rockets gained a split by taking the boys meet, 94-75.

Bashor, Billingsley shine as Knights run past Bulldogs

MEADVILLE — Franklin’s Camdon Bashor scored a season-high 20 points and pulled down 20 rebounds while Lauren Billingsley pumped in 15 points, including three treys, as the Knights rolled past homestanding Meadville, 50-22, in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup Monday night at the House of Thrills.

Brosius places fifth for Berries' matmen
Brosius places fifth for Berries' matmen

INDIANA — Elijah Brosius led Cranberry with a fifth-place finish over the weekend as the Berries placed 19th out of 30 teams at the 2022 Mid-Winter Mayhem wrestling tournament held at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Center on Friday and Saturday.

Knights rip past Royals, 53-42
Knights rip past Royals, 53-42

SHARON — Damon Curry tallied 12 of his 17 points in the second quarter as Franklin’s boys basketball team took the lead for good en route to a 53-42 victory over Erie High on Saturday in the Shootout at Sharon High School.

Vikings douse Fires for first win of season
Vikings douse Fires for first win of season

Venango Catholic’s Colin Liederbach led a trio of players in double figures with a game-high 18 points Friday night as the Vikings downed visiting Forest Area, 56-22 in a KSAC South boys basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.

Knights double-up Eagles
Knights double-up Eagles

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Heading into Friday night’s key Region 4 showdown against visiting Grove City, Franklin’s boys basketball team had built a reputation as a high-scoring team that liked to shoot from beyond the arc.

Knights double-dunk Eagles
Knights double-dunk Eagles

Kye Winslow, Nate Pfennigwerth and Camden Smith each were four-time winners while Alaina Brown was a triple winner as the Franklin boys and girls swim teams swept visiting Grove City on Thursday night in a Region 1 meet.

Croyle, Logue lifts Damsels past She-Wolves
Croyle, Logue lifts Damsels past She-Wolves

FRILLS CORNERS — Keira Croyle and Dominika Logue tallied six points apiece in the fourth quarter as Union rallied for a 48-44 victory over previously unbeaten North Clarion on Thursday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Small School Division matchup.

She-Wolves edge Vikings
She-Wolves edge Vikings

Gwen Siegel netted 15 points as North Clarion held off homestanding Venango Catholic, 36-33, on Tuesday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Small School girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.

Bulldogs rally past Chucks

NEW BETHLEHEM — Trailing 18-9 after the first five weight classes, Cole McHenry, Carsen Rupp and Gabe Carroll posted back-to-back-to-back pins to lead Redbank Valley to a 57-18 victory over Punxsutawneyon Tuesday night in a District 9 wrestling match.

Geer, Cowboys set to resume mat season
Geer, Cowboys set to resume mat season

Former Franklin High School wrestling standout Dakota Geer, a super senior at Oklahoma State University, is ranked seventh in the country at 184 pounds as the Cowboys will travel to face the Little Rock Spartans on Saturday.

Trojans hand Knights first defeat
Trojans hand Knights first defeat

BUTLER — Matt Gregor buried six three-pointers to finish with 22 points as North Catholic pulled away in the third quarter to secure a 77-60 victory over Franklin in the Shootout at Butler High School.

Knights fall in title game
Knights fall in title game

Brooke Przybylski dropped in a game-high 15 points as Harbor Creek dominated in the first half en route to a 45-20 victory over Franklin on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Cranberry Christmas Tournament held at the Berry Dome.

Gold, seven Bulldogs receive state honors

After being well represented on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team, state runner-up Redbank Valley was also quite popular on the PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select Class 1A All-State Team as well.

Eagles pull out thriller; Bobcats drop squeaker
Eagles pull out thriller; Bobcats drop squeaker

ALLISON PARK — Dylan Stull led three players in double figures with 17 points as Grove City’s boys basketball team held on for a 66-64 win over Chartiers Valley on Wednesday in the consolation game of the Hampton Christmas Tournament.

Golden Damsels surge past Orioles
Golden Damsels surge past Orioles

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Through two quarters of play on Tuesday afternoon at The Nest, Rocky Grove’s girls basketball team gave Union all it could handle. But, a rough third quarter spelled doom for the Orioles as the Golden Damsels ran away with a 42-25 victory in a non-region clash.

All-state squad littered with Bulldogs
All-state squad littered with Bulldogs

Redbank Valley had a historic football campaign during the 2021 season, making it all the way to the state championship game in Class 1A, and on Tuesday, they reaped some of the rewards for that effort in having four selections made to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team.

Sailors hook Muskies to improve to 5-1
Sailors hook Muskies to improve to 5-1

STONEBORO — Lakeview’s trio of Amber Sefton, Reese Gadsby and Emma Marsteller teamed up to score 34 points Monday night and propel the Sailors to a 53-10 win over visiting Jamestown in an opening-round matchup of the Lakeview Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament.