Week 1 of the 2020 high school football season didn't exactly start the way Franklin or Titusville would've liked as both teams suffered similar fates last Friday. The Knights dropped a 68-6 decision at home to Oil City in Matt Turk's coaching debut at his alma mater while Bryan Baldwin's Rockets were on the wrong end of a 45-6 verdict at home against Meadville. Franklin's lone touchdown came with 31 seconds left in the game and Titusville's only score came with 33 ticks remaining.
However, the football gods have a way of evening things out as both the Knights and Rockets will get a chance to redeem themselves today when they square off in a Region 8 matchup at Titusville's historic Carter Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.