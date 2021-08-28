After going through their share of ups-and-downs during the COVID-19 altered 2020 season, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will be looking to get the 2021 campaign off to a sold start today as it travels to Harbor Creek to take on the District 10 runner-up Huskies. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Huskies put together one of the best seasons in their program’s history last year as they claimed a region title before losing to Oil City in the D-10 Class 4A title game.

Panthers shock Bulldogs in D9 thriller
KNOX — Despite managing just 78 yards of total offense, Keystone’s football team dominated in two of the other phases of the game Friday night — defense and special teams — to pull off a wild 22-20 victory over visiting Redbank Valley in the District 9 Football League season opener for both teams.

Announcement

The home run derby and memorial service for the late Kyle Nulph will be held today at the Miller-Sibley Sports Complex beginning at 10 a.m. In addition to a softball home run derby, a wiffleball home run derby has been added and there are three youth divisions (9-and-under, 10-12 year-olds a…

Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assitant sports editor

EDINBORO — Nearly three years ago, on September 14, 2018, Oil City’s football team lost a 17-12 decision to General McLane at Linden Field in Edinboro.

Knights trek to Harborcreek for today's opener

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Eagles blank Knights on court

  • Joe Henderson

Macy Matson, Emily Williams and Lillian Conger swept the singles matches to lead visiting Grove City to a 5-0 victory over Franklin on Thursday in a Region 1 girls tennis match.

Clarion football opener rescheduled

CLARION — Due to COVID-19 protocols, the scheduled season opening football game between Clarion and Lake Erie has been rescheduled. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2, at Clarion’s Memorial Stadium, but will now be played on Saturday, Sept. 4. Kickoff time is still set f…

Oilers to open season tonight at General McLane
  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

A couple of veteran football coaches with young rosters will go head-to-head tonight in the 2021 season opener as Dan York and his Oil City Oilers travel north to take on Jim Wells and the General McLane Lancers. The Region 5 showdown will kick off at 7 p.m.

Oilers blank Knights, 5-0

  • Joe Henderson

Oil City’s girls tennis team opened the 2021 campaign with a 5-0 victory over visiting Franklin on Tuesday in a Region 1 match.

Greenville wins R1 meet

MERCER — Led by Brandon Stubert's 89, Greenville's golf team used a balanced attack on Monday to pull out another team win in a Region 1 mega match held at Spring Valley Golf Course.

Bobcats head field in KSAC golf opener
TITUSVILLE - Led by co-medalists Devon Lauer and Kameron Kerle, as well as top 10 finishes by three others, Clarion High School's golf team opened up the 2021 season by placing first in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega match at Cross Creek Resort.

YaSenka picks up first win for Peoria
BELOIT, Wis. - Former Franklin High School standout, Mike YaSenka, picked up his first win of the 2021 season on Wednesday night as the Peoria Chiefs topped the homestanding Beloit Snappers, 4-2. Peoria is the High A minor-league affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Lehigh River offers plenty for bikers and paddlers
The Lehigh is a brawling river. It flows, eddies, drops, sprays and surges. It seldom lingers. It has pools that allow rubber rafters to rest their arms or, if the wind is blowing upstream, unrest their arms. It never allows rafters to relax and become complacent before it pitches them into …

Bikers race to Two Mile
  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

With the number of races dwindling in the Bike the Wilds Series for the 2021 season, mountain bikers from Ohio, West Virginia and all across western Pennsylvania will descend on Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday for the eighth stage of the 10-race schedule.

Former Clarion U. grappler takes bronze at Olympics
TOKYO - Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, a two-year member of the Clarion University wrestling program and a 2012 NCAA Division I All-American as a Golden Eagle, shone on the brightest stage in the world on Friday. Representing his home nation of Uzbekistan at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Abdurak…

District 9 Football League's annual media day returns

  • Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

ST MARYS - High school football season doesn't officially start until Monday with heat acclimation practices beginning, and games are still a few weeks away, but on Wednesday morning, it sure felt like the campaign was under way as the District 9 Football League (D9FL) held its media day.

Firestorm fall just short
Firestorm fall just short

  • Ryan Kunselman Assistant Sports Editor

Franklin Firestorm III had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position late in the game on Sunday evening at Miller-Sibley Field, but it was unable to pull off the comeback in the championship game of the Franklin Little League End of Summer Tournament, falling to the Harborcreek Huskies…