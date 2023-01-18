Oil City’s Ethen Knox recently added to his ever-growing collection of awards for his outstanding 2022 campaign on the gridiron by being named to the MaxPreps.com Small Town All-America High School Football Team.

Knox, a junior, was one of three running backs from across the country selected to the first team offense.

JOHNSONBURG — Although Cranberry dropped three of the five contested bouts Tuesday night, the Berries used pins from Dalton Wenner and Alex McLaughlin, along with seven forfeit wins to crush homestanding Johnsonburg, 54-20 in a District 9 wrestling matchup.

Oil City’s Sayyid Donald pumped in a career-high 20 points and Jake Hornbeck nearly registered his second straight triple-double Tuesday night as the Oilers turned a tight game at halftime into a rout with a 63-49 win over Titusville at the House of Hustle in the Region 6 opener for both teams.

James Henry put together a huge double-double of 30 points and 14 rebounds to lead Venango Catholic to a 48-45 victory over Tidioute Charter in boys basketball action at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium on Monday.

Franklin won five of the nine contested bouts, including three of the final four, but it wasn’t enough as three forfeits cost the Knights in a 38-36 loss to visiting Redbank Valley on Monday night in a non-region wrestling match at the Castle.

NORTH EAST — Franklin’s Alaina Brown was the top area swimmer with a pair of second-place finishes while Oil City’s Kallie Smith had a pair of top six individual finishes and she also helped a pair of relays place in the top seven in leading the Oiler girls to a sixth-place team finish on Sa…

NEW WILMINGTON — Damon Curry dropped in a game-high 17 points while he also handed out five assists as Franklin’s boys basketball team topped old rival Blackhawk by a 53-43 score on Saturday in the Shoot Out at Westminster College.

Oil City senior Jake Hornbeck recorded his first career triple-double while classmate Sayyid Donald matched his career high in scoring as the Oilers ran their winning streak to seven straight Friday night with a 54-41 victory over Punxsutawney in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the H…

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

CLARION — Late in the third quarter on Friday night in Clarion-Limestone’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference clash with homestanding Clarion, the Lions found themselves trailing 39-32. It was at that point that C-L head coach Joe Ferguson decided to call a timeout and rally his troops.

Fresh off a 14-day layoff, Oil City’s girls basketball team finally opened up the 2023 portion of its schedule Thursday night and came away with a 49-35 win over Corry in a non-region matchup at the House of Hustle.

NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley picked up four wins on the night, but it wasn’t enough as the homestanding Bulldogs dropped a 41-24 contest to Brockway in District 9 wrestling action on Thursday.

RIMERSBURG — Noel Bunyak pour in 16 points — all in the second half — to lead Cranberry to a 68-55 victory on the road over Union in a KSAC contest on Thursday night.

Oil City used its depth in the boys meet while Kallie Smith and Emily Russell won four events each in the girls meet as the Oiler swim teams completed a home sweep against Franklin on Thursday in a Region 1 showdown. Oil City’s boys improved to 4-0 with a 97-71 win while the Oiler girls incr…

Franklin got pins from Cael Dailey and Trenton Rice and an last-second decision from Kadin Karns, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights dropped a 44-15 verdict to Commodore Perry in a Region 2 wrestling matchup at the Castle.

Aiden Hartle scorched the cords to finish with a game-high 36 points, including an 18-of-23 effort from the foul line, as North Clarion came away with a 71-64 win over homestanding Cranberry on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.

FRILLS CORNERS — Emma McFarland and Madison McFarland combined to score 21 points as North Clarion’s girls basketball team remained unbeaten after a 53-18 verdict over visiting Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup on Tuesday.

Senior D’Andre Whitman stuffed the stat sheet with game highs of 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in powering Rocky Grove to a 71-40 win over Reynolds in a non-region boys basketball contest at the Nest.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

For the second time in five days, Oil City’s boys basketball team squared off against Greenville. And, for the second time in five days, the Oilers’ defense put the clamps down on the Trojans and picked up a non-region victory.

TITUSVILLE — Logan Rakow was a four-event winner Monday night as Oil City’s boys swim team remained undefeated following a 102-68 victory over homestanding Titusville in a Region 1 meet. The Rockets earned a split as the girls team posted a identical 102-68 decision over the Oilers.

Rhealynn Koelle led a balanced Maplewood scoring attack with a game-high 10 points Monday night as the Tigers tamed homestanding Rocky Grove, 52-9 in a Region 2 girls basketball contest at the Nest.

JOHNSONBURG — Jordan Hesdon led four players in double figures with a game-high 16 points as Clarion-Limestone improved to 11-1 on the season following a 61-36 dismantling of Johnsonburg in non-conference action.

SLIPPERY ROCK — Coming off an impressive win over Hickory the night before, Franklin’s boys basketball team had to overcome a slow start against Slippery Rock to come away with a 55-50 victory over the Rockets in non-region action on Saturday at Slippery Rock University.

FARRELL — Piper Como buried seven three-pointers on her way to a 29-point night as Grove City’s girls basketball team jumped out to a big first-half lead en route to a 49-38 win over Farrell in non-region play on Saturday.

Cranberry’s Kendell Findlay and Jadyn Shumaker combined to score 24 points Friday night in leading the Berries to a 38-12 win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Franklin and Hickory have had a fierce rivalry on the basketball court over the past several years, battling it out for the right to claim the Region 4 crown.

SHARON — Nate Pfennigwerth, Camden Smith and Alaina Brown each were four event winners as the Franklin boys and girls swim teams swept Sharon on Thursday in a Region 1 meet.

Despite trailing 18-9 to Clarion on Wednesday night, Cranberry’s wrestling team stormed back to win six of the final seven bouts to pull out a 42-21 victory over the Bobcats in a District 9 matchup at the Berry Dome.

Rocky Grove seniors Alex Zinz, D’Andre Whitman, Quinn Ritchey and Blayne Baker combined for 60 points Tuesday night as the Orioles overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat Sharpsville, 75-58 in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Nest.

HADLEY — Tournament MVP Alyssa Wiant nearly recorded her second straight double-double on Friday while two of her Clarion-Limestone teammates also earned tourney honors as the Lions captured the Commodore Perry tournament with a 45-22 victory over Crawford Christian Academy.