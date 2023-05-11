Knox Raceway sets opener on Mother's Day

KNOX — Race season will begin Sunday on Mother’s Day at Knox Raceway, the first of seven circle track events for the 2023 season. All mother’s will receive a coupon at the gate for a free ice cream, compliments of Brian and Brianna Steinman.

Also featured on Sunday will be the FAST 410-Winged Sprint Cars, the 270cc Micro Sprints and the 358 Modifieds. Crate 602 Modifieds will also be welcome to compete with the 358 Modifieds as well.

Grove spikers fall on road to Lakers
ERIE — Despite getting 11 points, five digs and two kills from Blayne Baker, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped below .500 first the first time this season following a 25-13, 25-11, 25-18 loss to homestanding Mercyhurst Prep on Wednesday night in non-region play.

Orioles tag Bears, 13-12
Rocky Grove’s Schiffer Anderson picked up a win in his mound debut on Wednesday while Logan Gavin and Trenton Rice drove in three runs apiece as Rocky Grove rallied for a wild 13-12 home win over Union City in a Region 3 baseball showdown on Senior Night.

OC boys repeat as region champs
Ethen Knox and Jack Mumford were each three-time winners as the Oil City boys track and field team locked up the Region 3 crown for the second straight year following a 116-34 win over visiting Franklin on Tuesday. Meghan Flinchbaugh was a four-time winner as the Oiler girls made it a clean …

Falcon Knights pick up pair of track wins
RIMERSBURG — Sam Morganti was a four-time winner as the Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley boys track and field team posted a pair of home wins over Cranberry (94-55) and North Clarion (75-71) in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference competition.

Oilers sting Hornets again
HERMITAGE — Oil City plated four runs in the first two innings and Jacob Teeter and Casey Rybak made it stand up as Oil City swept the season series from homestanding Hickory following Monday’s 4-1 victory in Region 2 baseball action.

Berries blank Panthers on softball diamond
KNOX — McKaylah Smith and Keelie Schneider combined to toss a three-hit shutout while Kendell Findlay went 5-for-5 at the plate with a run scored and three RBIs as Cranberry blanked homestanding Keystone, 11-0, on Saturday in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls softball action.

Orioles teams sweep Ikes
RUSSELL — Rocky Grove’s Aaron Wetjen, Schiffer Anderson and Trenton Rice drove in two runs apiece on Friday as the Orioles cruised to a 10-2 road win over Eisenhower in Region 3 baseball action.

Knights, Oilers fare well at Baldwin Invite
PITTSBURGH — Oil City’s Cam Crocker was the top local finisher with a second place in the discus while Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman and Nadalie Latchaw each set a school record to lead their respective track and field teams on Friday night at the 49th Annual Baldwin Invitational.

Oriole spikers fall on road to McDowell

ERIE — Rocky Grove’s Blayne Baker served for 12 points and added four kills and four digs Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Orioles fell on the road to McDowell, 25-20, 25-13, 25-10 in a Region 1 boys volleyball matchup.

Panthers sweep Berries
Cranberry pole vaulter Scott Finch broke a long-standing school record on Thursday, but it was Keystone that swept Finch and his homestanding Berries in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet. Keystone’s boys squeezed out a 78-72 victory while the Panther girls notched …

Rockets sweep Knights
Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman broke his third school record in the past two weeks, but his Knights dropped a 77-70 decision at home to Titusville in a Region 3 meet on Tuesday. The Rockets made it a sweep by taking the girls meet as well, 107-43.

Orioles drop 2-1 squeaker to Iroquois

LAWRENCE PARK — Iroquois second baseman Cole Bennett drilled a pair of run-scoring singles and Ben Burkhardt pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts on Monday as the homestanding Braves pulled out a 2-1 win over Rocky Grove in a Region 3 baseball game that was called after five innings due to rain.

Knights slay Dragons in 13-12 thriller
Franklin’s Kadin Karns, who slammed a three-run homer during a nine-run fifth inning, capped off a wild game with a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday as the Knights rallied to beat visiting Warren, 13-12, in a non-region baseball matchup.

Bulldogs bounce Berries
Kieran Fricko and Mylee Harmon were each three-time winners as the Redbank Valley boys and girls track and field teams swept homestanding Cranberry on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference dual meet.

Cards clip Orioles at the Nest
Despite getting nine points from Joshua Stevenson and eight apiece from Blayne Baker and Wyatt Gregory, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped a 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 decision to Cochranton in a Region 1 showdown Wednesday night at the Nest.

Oiler boys top Rockets; Knights drop pair at Corry
TITUSVILLE — Keegan Kirkwood and Ethen Knox each were three-time winners as the Oil City boys track and field team rolled to a 119-31 win over Titusville on Tuesday in a Region 3 dual meet. The Rockets earned a split with an 86-64 verdict over the Oilers in the girls meet.

Rocky Grove spikers rumble past Ramblers
Rocky Grove’s Blayne Baker served for 19 points, Alex Zinz added 15 points and Joshua Stevenson had 13 points and 27 set-assists as the Orioles rolled over Cathedral Prep, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 in a Region 1 boys volleyball match at the Nest on Tuesday.

Orioles soar past Braves
Paige Cresswell had three hits, including two doubles, drove in two runs and pitched a five-inning two-hitter as Rocky Grove cruised to a 12-2 home win over Iroquois on Tuesday in Region 2 girls softball action.

Knights outslug Oilers, 24-12
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

It may have been cold and snowy during Monday afternoon’s Region 2 baseball game at Oil City High School, but the bats for the Oilers and the visiting Franklin Knights were red hot as the two teams were looking to secure a big win that could potentially turn around their struggling seasons.

Orioles netters post first win
Rocky Grove’s tennis team notched its first victory of the season on Monday as the Orioles rolled to a 4-1 home decision over Kennedy Catholic in a Region 1 match.

Redbank's Harmon named to all-state squad
Redbank Valley standout sophomore Mylee Harmon added another award to her ever-growing list of accomplishments as she was named to the Class 2A third team of the 2023 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball Teams, which were released Monday.

Berries sweep Vikings
Cranberry fired a pair of no-hitters on Friday as the Berries made the short trip to Venango Catholic and swept the Vikings in KSAC baseball action, winning Game 1 by a 20-0 margin and Game 2 by a 13-0 tally.

Oilers rally past Rockets; Berries, O's and Panthers fall
Pinch-hitter Hannah Krug ignited a six-run sixth inning on Friday with a leadoff home run, Maddie Wenner drilled a game-tying, two-run double and Sophie Garmong hurled 4 2/3 innings of two-hit relief as Oil City rallied for an 8-5 road win over Titusville in Region 4 softball action.

Knights hope to hold hold opener Wednesday on new 'turf'
  • Photo by Kelly Malek

Workers continued to install artificial turf on the infield of Franklin High School’s baseball field on Thursday. The project is being done by Playing Surface Solutions out of Saegertown and the hope is that the Knights will be able to hold their home opener on Wednesday against Sharon. Fran…