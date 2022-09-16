LaJeunesse, Rondinelli shine as FHS spikers blitz Sharon

SHARON — Franklin’s Gabby LaJeunesse reached a defensive milestone while third-string setter Sophia Rondinelli stepped up with 32 assists as the red-hot Knights logged a 25-9, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18 victory over homestanding Sharon Thursday night in a Region 3 volleyball matchup.
LaJeunesse finished with 21 digs as she went over 500 for her career. Also starring for coach Matt Jones’ Knights (7-1 overall, 2-0 R3) were Sydni Hoobler with 12 digs, 10 points and eight kills, Jennifer Blum with 10 points and seven kills, Jamie Blum with 10 kills and Abby Boland with 13 points.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley quarterback Cam Wagner passed for six touchdowns — all in the first half — as the Bulldogs ambushed Keystone, 42-7 in a matchup of two unbeaten District 9 League football teams on Friday night.
Rocky Grove’s Aaron Wetjen was the individual champion and Franklin was the team champion during Thursday’s mega golf match at Wanango Country Club, but it was Oil City that garnered the biggest honor as the Oilers were crowned as the 2022 Region 4 champions.
Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth recorded a hat trick in the first half Wednesday evening and he also added a pair of assists as the Knights rolled to a 13-0 home win over Oil City in a Region 4 boys soccer matchup.
CLARION — Clarion’s girls volleyball team proved that it’s still the top dog in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference as the Bobcats swept visiting Keystone, 25-17, 26-24, 25-18, on Tuesday in a showdown of unbeaten teams.
Franklin’s Gage Haniwalt scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season and also assisted on four other goals Monday night as the Knights cruised to a 10-0 home win over Eisenhower in Region 4 boys soccer play.
After giving General McLane a tough battle last season, the Franklin Knights football team was looking for a repeat performance against the Lancers in their home opener on Friday night at the Franklin High School field.
CLARION — Connor Kopnitsky ran for three touchdowns in the first half as Central Clarion improved to 3-0 on the season following a 43-6 win over Union/A-C Valley in District 9 football action Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
Franklin dropped the opening set, but the Knights stormed back to win three straight in a 24-26, 25-23, 26-24, 25-14 victory over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a non-region girls volleyball matchup on Thursday at the Castle.
After starting off the season with two road games, the Franklin Knights football team will hold its home opener against visiting General McLane at 7 p.m. tonight on the school’s new-and-improved turf field.
Oil City will put its undefeated 2-0 record on the line tonight as it travels to North East to take on an unfamiliar foe in the Grape Pickers, who carry an 0-2 record into the contest. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in the non-region contest.
Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman and Nadalie Latchaw ran to first-place finishes in the varsity boys and girls races at Cranberry on Wednesday, but it was the host Berries’ depth that proved to be the difference in wins over both the Knights and Karns City.
Jack Mumford won the varsity boys race and Kennedy Liederbach took first in the varsity girls race as Oil City’s boys and girls cross country teams posted a non-region sweep over homestanding Rocky Grove on Tuesday at Two Mile Run County Park.
Gage Haniwalt netted a pair of goals while Chippy Whitling contributed a goal and an assist as the Franklin boys soccer team recorded a 4-2 victory over visiting Warren in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field.
TITUSVILLE — On an ideal day for scoring, Titusville’s Peyton Madden fired a 76 to earn medalist honors, but Oil City came away with a one-point victory over the host Rockets in the second Region 4 mega match of the season.
Sydni Hoobler amassed 14 kills and 15 digs as Franklin’s girls volleyball team improved to 3-1 on the season after a 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 victory over visiting Clarion-Limestone in a non-region match on Tuesday night at the Castle.
BELLE VERNON — The wet weather and course conditions prematurely halted the Vulcan Invitational hosted by California (Pa.) after the conclusion of the second round, with the Golden Eagle men’s golf team wrapping things up at Cedarbrook Golf Club on Monday morning. Clarion finished the tourna…
PORT ALLEGANY — Central Clarion’s Dawson Hotchkiss scored three touchdowns during a 22-point third quarter Friday night and sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson threw for 280 yards and three scores as the Wildcats rallied from a 16-0 deficit to defeat homestanding Port Allegany, 29-24 in a Di…
Cranberry’s Ayanna Ferringer racked up 14 kills, eight service points, four digs and three blocks Friday night as the Berries rolled to a 25-21, 25-18, 26-24 victory over Oil City in a non-region volleyball match at the Berry Dome.
HERMITAGE — After coming up just shy of a victory in their season opener last week, the Franklin High School football team was looking to even its record on the road against Hickory in a non-region matchup Friday night at Hornets Stadium.
CHICORA — Franklin’s Sydni Hoobler served for 16 points, including 10 for aces, and Abby Boland added eight kills and three blocks as the Knights rolled past homestanding Karns City, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 in a non-region volleyball matchup on Thursday night.
KOSSUTH — Cranberry’s Brooke Whitling earned medalist honors with a 42 as Cranberry crept closer to Moniteau, the Warriors still had enough to come away with the team win on Wednesday in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls mega match played at Hi-Level Golf Course.
Franklin’s quartet of Gabby LaJeunesse, Sydni Hoobler, Jennifer Blum and Sydney May turned in stellar performances Monday evening as the Knights’ volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat homestanding Cranberry, 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11 in a non-region match at the Berry Dome.
Oil City’s Abby Kreidler and Chayse Skinner each served for nine points and Lillie Heise added eight as the Oilers’ volleyball team opened its season Monday night with a straight-set, non-region win over Commodore Perry, 25-20, 27-25, 25-9 at the House of Hustle.
TITUSVILLE — After getting off to a slow start last year, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin High School football team were in the hunt for a better beginning to the 2022 campaign against homestanding Titusville on Saturday night in the season and Region 4 opener for both teams at Carter Field.