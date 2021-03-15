FAIRVIEW - Lakeview's stellar season came to an end on Saturday in the District 10 Class 3A girls championship game as the No. 4 Sailors fell at No. 2 Fairview, 44-37.
The Sailors (17-4) more than held their own early on, turning a 14-10 deficit at the end of the first quarter into a 20-19 lead by halftime. The game slipped away from them in the second half, however, as the Tigers (20-3) regained the advantage by the end of the third, 31-29, before going on to win the fourth quarter, 13-8, to secure the title.