Last Call captures Venco softball title

Contributed photo. Members of the Last Call Tavern softball team that won the Venco Men's Modified championship Thursday night were (front row, from left): Dean Mong, Dana Weaver, bat girl Rachel Weaver, Joe Fiely, Brandon Sires and Bailey Clark; back, Colt Turnipseed, Dylan Clark, Curtis Clark, Korey Baker, Austin Rhoades, Hunter Bruner and Austin Clark.

Last Call Tavern, regular-season champions of the 2020 Venango County Men's Modified Softball League, added another jewel Thursday night by defeating the Bison Bulls, 14-7, in the title game of league's playoff tournament.

Third baseman Colt Turnipseed led Last Call in the final game with a single, double and home run while centerfielder Dylan Clark and shortstop Curtis Clark each singled and homered. Catcher Brandon Sires added a double. Collecting one single each were utilityman Dean Mong, second baseman Austin Rhoades, first baseman Austin Clark, designated hitter Korey Baker, rightfielder Joe Fiely and leftfielder Hunter Bruner.

