Last Call captures Venco softball title

Last Call Tavern, regular-season champions of the 2020 Venango County Men's Modified Softball League, added another jewel Thursday night by defeating the Bison Bulls, 14-7, in the title game of league's playoff tournament.
Third baseman Colt Turnipseed led Last Call in the final game with a single, double and home run while centerfielder Dylan Clark and shortstop Curtis Clark each singled and homered. Catcher Brandon Sires added a double. Collecting one single each were utilityman Dean Mong, second baseman Austin Rhoades, first baseman Austin Clark, designated hitter Korey Baker, rightfielder Joe Fiely and leftfielder Hunter Bruner.