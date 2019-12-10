Laverde leads Kirtland squad to back-to-back titles

CANTON, Ohio - Oil City High School graduate Tiger LaVerde accomplished another first Saturday night when he led the Kirtland (Ohio) Hornets to their first-ever back-to-back state football championships, following a 17-7 victory over the Ironton Tigers in the Division V title game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium..
After forcing Ironton to punt on the game's first possession, the Hornets struck quickly - a 47-yard pass from Liam Powers to Gage Sullivan and a 27-yard touchdown run by Mason Sullivan.