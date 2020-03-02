CLARION - Deion Deas and Hayden Callen combined to score 54 points as Clarion-Limestone held off Allegheny-Clarion Valley in the fourth quarter to record a 70-66 victory in the District 9 Class 1A consolation game played at Clarion University's Tippin Gymnasium on Saturday.
Coach Joe Ferguson's Lions trailed 23-14 after the first quarter, but they came back to take a 53-44 lead behind a 25-13 spurt in the second and a 14-8 edge in the third. The Falcons put the outcome in doubt with a 22-17 burst in the fourth.