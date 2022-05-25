Lions pull away late to topple Falcon Knights

STRATTANVILLE — Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union’s baseball season came to an end on Tuesday as Clarion-Limestone pushed across a run in the fifth and another in the sixth to break away from a 3-3 tie and record a 5-3 win over the Falcon Knights in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal playoff matchup.
Coach Todd Smith’s Lions tallied a run in the first inning and two more in the third to sport an early 3-0 lead, but the Falcon Knights fought back to knot the game at 3-3 with a run in the fourth and two runs in the top of the fifth. However, the Lions scored those two late runs to advance to the semifinal round, where they will meet rival Clarion on Thursday at noon at Showers Field in DuBois.