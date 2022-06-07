NESHANNOCK TWP. – Clarion-Limestone’s baseball team had the final answer Monday.

After watching Union rally three times to tie their PIAA Class 1A first-round game at Neshannock High School, the Lions broke away with a three-run eighth inning to top the Scotties, 8-5.

Knights face Clearfield in first round of 4A softball
  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

It’s been quite a ride this season for Franklin High School’s girls softball team. After rolling to 16 straight victories to begin the 2022 campaign, the Knights have gone just 3-3 over the past six, including a 5-3 loss in Monday’s District 10 Class 4A championship game to Villa Maria.

Fires drop 8-7 thriller to Crusaders
BROCKWAY — Despite rallying for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday, Forest Area’s softball season came to an end as the Fires dropped an 8-7 decision to Elk County Catholic in the District 9 Class 1A second-place game at Brockway High School.

Knights fall to Tigers
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

SLIPPERY ROCK — After splitting a pair of games during the regular season, the Franklin and Fairview baseball teams met for the third time this year on Monday at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park. But, this time it meant a lot more as the District 10 Class 3A title was on the line.

Rams blank Berries for D-9 AA crown
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

DuBOIS — With the temperature soaring above 90 degrees on the turf of Heindl Field on Monday afternoon for the District 9 Class 2A championship softball game between Cranberry and Johnsonburg on Monday, the picture-perfect facility resembled an oven as much as it did a ballfield.

Fires shut out by Cards in D9 championship
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic’s softball team proved why it’s the two-time defending champion on Monday afternoon at Heindl Field as the Cardinals made it a three-peat with a 10-0, five-inning victory over Forest Area in the District 9 Class 1A championship.

Area stars shine at state meet
SHIPPENSBURG — Union/A-C Valley’s Baylee Blauser and Hayden Smith took home state titles while Franklin’s Ashley Alcorn set a new school record as seven area athletes earned medals on the first day of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Championships on Frid…

Rocky Grove's season comes to an end with loss to KC
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Having reached the District 10 Class 1A championship game last season, it looked like Rocky Grove’s baseball team was well on its way to the title tilt again this year after the first three and a half innings were played of Friday’s D-10 Class 1A semifinal playoff game with Kennedy Catholic …

Schmidt's squad takes sting out of Hornets
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

SLIPPERY ROCK — In the top of the seventh inning on Thursday at Jack Critchfield Park, both the skies and the Franklin’s chances of advancing to the District 9 Class 3A Championship baseball game looked bleak.

Edge stars as Knights rally to beat Conneaut
  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

MEADVILLE — Nobody said it was going to be easy for Franklin’s girls softball team to repeat as District 10 champions. And on Thursday in the Class 4A semifinals at Allegheny University’s Robertson Athletic Complex against Conneaut Area, coach Chad Hoobler’s Knights certainly had their backs…

All-KSAC spring sports teams released
Clarion-Limestone’s Bryson Huwar and Moniteau’s Branson Carson shared the baseball MVP award while Karns City’s Marra Patton was awarded the softball MVP award as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference released its spring sports all-conference teams on Wednesday.

Lions pull away late to topple Falcon Knights

STRATTANVILLE — Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union’s baseball season came to an end on Tuesday as Clarion-Limestone pushed across a run in the fifth and another in the sixth to break away from a 3-3 tie and record a 5-3 win over the Falcon Knights in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal playoff matchup.

Knights crush Grapepickers in playoff opener, 12-2
ERIE — Franklin’s Luke Guth and Ethan Nightingale combined on a three-hitter while Guth and Carson Wible each belted home runs on Monday as the fifth-seeded Knights opened up the District 10 Class 3A playoffs with a resounding 12-2 victory over North East in a game played at Mercyhurst University.

Flick, Dietrich shine as Fires torch Bobcats
TIONESTA — Faith Dietrich cracked a pair of bases-clearing doubles and Izzy Flick tossed a four-inning, no-hitter as Forest Area rolled to a 16-1 win over Clarion on Monday in a District 9 Class 1A softball quarterfinal matchup.

Berries bowl over Wolves
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Cranberry came out swinging on Monday in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class 2A softball playoffs in a showdown with visiting Kane, and the Berries clubbed their way to an 11-3 victory while also getting a standout effort in the circle from Alisha Beggs.

Oilers rally late to beat Dragons
WARREN — Koen Bearer and Charlie Motter collected three hits apiece as Oil City rallied in the seventh inning on Monday for a 6-5 win over Warren in the season-ending baseball finale for both teams.

Mumford wins gold; Crocker qualifies for states
SLIPPERY ROCK — Oil City’s Baine Snyder and Franklin’s Ashley Alcorn each claimed two gold medals while the Oilers’ Jack Mumford also claimed a gold medal and Cam Crocker qualified for the state meet with a second-place effort on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A-3A Track and Field Champi…

Harmon leads Bulldogs to team title
BROOKVILLE — Mylee Harmon earned gold in three individual events while she also helped the Redbank Valley 1,600 relay team take a decisive second place as the Bulldogs claimed the District 9 Class 2A team title on Friday night at Brookville High School.

Bearer, Oilers win 12-0 romp over Greyhounds
Oil City’s Koen Bearer fired a three-hit shutout, Will McMahon smacked three singles and Conner Lockhart blasted a two-run home run on Friday as Oil City stunned visiting Wilmington, 12-0 in a five-inning non-region baseball matchup.

Berries win season finale
Cranberry’s Kenny Lavrich and Austin Fento combined on a five-hitter Thursday as the Berries wrapped up their 2022 baseball season with a 4-2 home win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference action.

Oriole spikers fall to Cards in playoff opener
MEADVILLE — Despite getting nine service points from Wyatt Gregory and seven apiece from Alex Zinz and Brett Stevenson, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team had its season come to a close Thursday night following a 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 setback to Cochranton in the opening round of the District …

Saegertown tops Rocky Grove in Region 3 showdown
  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

After rallying for seven runs in the fourth inning to beat Saegertown back on April 25, Rocky Grove’s baseball team had an opportunity to clinch the Region 3 title on Tuesday with another win over the Panthers on the Orioles’ diamond.

Baseball Roundup
FAIRVIEW — Caleb Doyle ripped a bases-clearing double in the top of the fourth inning and three pitchers combined to throw a two-hitter as Franklin recorded a 7-4 victory over Fairview on Tuesday in Region 4 baseball action.

Recollections of Joe Szafran
  • By PENNY WEICHEL For The Derrick/The News-Herald

Still trying to unearth that odd 40-point game in Venango County basketball from an era that not only didn’t produce many points but nobody remembers anyway.

Panthers top Bulldogs, Oilers get no-hit
KNOX — Emma Gruber went 3-for-3 while Natalie Bowser and Leah Exley combined on a three-hitter Monday as homestanding Keystone outlasted Redbank Valley, 4-1, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball matchup.

Greggs grabs another PSAC championship
MILLERSVILLE — Slippery Rock University’s Cecily Greggs leaped her way to a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title on Saturday, taking first place in the high jump at the track and field championships held at Millersville University.