MEADVILLE - Sam Burchard scored 12 of his game-high 16 points in the second half Wednesday night to help Meadville rally for a 48-36 win over Oil City in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the House of Thrills.
Keystone's Danae Hurrelbink pumped in a career-high 17 points while teammate Emily Lauer also scored 17 points as the Panthers remained unbeaten following Monday night's 54-31 road win over Cranberry in a KSAC Large School girls basketball showdown at the Berry Dome.
Venango Catholic senior Andrew Burda had himself a night to remember on Monday at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium as he reached 1,000 points for his career while scoring an eye-popping 52 points to lead the Vikings to an 80-55 victory over Forest Area in KSAC Small School play.
Oil City's Nick Richar captured four first-place finishes in the boys meet while Sydney Svolos was a triple winner in the girls meet on Monday night as the Oilers' swim teams posted a sweep of visiting Franklin in a Region 1 meet. Oil City's boys scored a 102-67 victory while the girls notch…
Franklin's Easton Fulmer poured in a game-high 23 points and the Knights made 16-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night in a 65-55 victory over Sharpsville in a key Region 4 showdown at the Castle.
Cranberry's Brayden McFetridge and Seth Yeager registered back-to-back pins in the upperweights as the Berries opened up their wrestling season Friday night with a 39-24 victory over Clarion in a District 9 wrestling match at the Berry Dome.
Redbank Valley's Dalton Bish and Noah Anderson made quick work of their opponents, both landing pins in less than a minute and a half as the Bulldogs' grapplers doubled up homestanding Franklin, 48-24, in non-region wrestling action Thursday.
Oil City's Connor Malek was a triple winner in the boys meet while Christa Schneider and Dana Wenner collected three wins apiece in the girls meet as the Oilers swept visiting Sharon in a Region 1 swim meet on Thursday. Oil City's boys won, 87-59, while the girls rolled to an 80-43 decision.
MEADVILLE - Oil City's Jenna Fischli fueled a furious fourth-quarter comeback Thursday night, but the Oilers fell just short in a 37-35 loss to Meadville in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the House of Thrills.
NEW BETHLEHEM - Oil City's Robbie VanWormer fired in a game-high 18 points and Jake Hornbeck had a stellar all-around performance Wednesday night as the Oilers stormed back in the second half to post a 53-47 non-region road win over Redbank Valley in a boys basketball matchup.
COCHRANTON - Maplewood's Gregory Roae and Joey King each recorded pins during an early surge and the Tigers held on for a 37-30 road win over Cochranton on Wednesday night in a Region 3 wrestling match at the Bird Cage.
Miles Hoffman and Nathan Pfennigwerth racked up four victories apiece as Franklin's swim team split with visiting Slippery Rock on Tuesday with the boys winning 102-28 and the girls losing 112-41 in the Region 1 showdown.
WARREN - Oil City's Isaiah Aeschbacher and Robbie VanWormer tied for a team-high nine points, but it wasn't enough as the Oilers dropped their season opener to homestanding Warren, 54-43, in a Region 5 showcase on Tuesday.
Franklin's perfect start to the 2020-21 boys basketball season came to a screeching halt on Tuesday night as the Fairview Tigers invaded the Knights' Castle and dominated from start-to-finish en route to a 71-49 non-region victory.
SHARON - Caleb Stover pulled down four victories for the Oil City boys on Monday night while Morgan Stover and Dana Wenner matched him on the girls side as the Oilers glided their way to a sweep of Sharon in a Region 1 swim meet to open the season. The boys won 83-56 and the girls 113-47.
CLARION - Cal German stuffed the stat sheet with 33 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals Monday night on his way to leading homestanding Clarion to a 73-57 victory over Punxsutawney in a non-conference boys basketball contest.
Alivia Huffman dropped in 19 points - including 17 in the first half - as Redbank Valley made the House of Hustle their own in a 63-12 victory Monday night over Oil City in a non-region girls basketball contest.
Franklin's Jonah Heckathorne upped his season record to 2-1 with a major decision and teammate Cael Dailey stayed unbeaten at 3-0 with a forfeit win, but the homestanding Knights dropped a 39-28 decision at home to Sharpsville in a non-region wrestling match at the Castle.
Cochranton's Jack Martinec, Blake Foulk, Stetson Boozer and Ramy Sample all engineered pins Friday night as the Cardinals posted a 45-18 victory over homestanding Franklin in a non-region wrestling match at the Castle.