WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIX
Standings -Billy's Garage 19.5-8.5, Diane's Pet Boutique 17.5-10.5, Karns Plumbing 17.5-10.5, Heffernan Hauling 14.5-13.5, Tonia's Creations 9-19, Country Grub 6-22.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIX
Standings -Billy's Garage 19.5-8.5, Diane's Pet Boutique 17.5-10.5, Karns Plumbing 17.5-10.5, Heffernan Hauling 14.5-13.5, Tonia's Creations 9-19, Country Grub 6-22.