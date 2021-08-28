Local Bowling
LET’S TAKE A BREAK
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 28, 2021 @ 11:28 am
Local Bowling
LET’S TAKE A BREAK
Union City’s Josh James shot the low round of the day with a 74 as the Bears won a non-region tri-meet with Rocky Grove and Oil City on Friday at Wanango Country Club.
Local Bowling
KNOX — Despite managing just 78 yards of total offense, Keystone’s football team dominated in two of the other phases of the game Friday night — defense and special teams — to pull off a wild 22-20 victory over visiting Redbank Valley in the District 9 Football League season opener for both teams.
After going through their share of ups-and-downs during the COVID-19 altered 2020 season, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will be looking to get the 2021 campaign off to a sold start today as it travels to Harbor Creek to take on the District 10 runner-up Huskies.…
The home run derby and memorial service for the late Kyle Nulph will be held today at the Miller-Sibley Sports Complex beginning at 10 a.m. In addition to a softball home run derby, a wiffleball home run derby has been added and there are three youth divisions (9-and-under, 10-12 year-olds a…
EDINBORO — Nearly three years ago, on September 14, 2018, Oil City’s football team lost a 17-12 decision to General McLane at Linden Field in Edinboro.
Macy Matson, Emily Williams and Lillian Conger swept the singles matches to lead visiting Grove City to a 5-0 victory over Franklin on Thursday in a Region 1 girls tennis match.
CLARION — Due to COVID-19 protocols, the scheduled season opening football game between Clarion and Lake Erie has been rescheduled. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2, at Clarion’s Memorial Stadium, but will now be played on Saturday, Sept. 4. Kickoff time is still set f…
Franklin’s Aidan McCracken took home medalist honors after firing an 84, but Oil City’s golf team claimed the Venango Cup on Thursday at Lucky Hills Golf Course.
A couple of veteran football coaches with young rosters will go head-to-head tonight in the 2021 season opener as Dan York and his Oil City Oilers travel north to take on Jim Wells and the General McLane Lancers. The Region 5 showdown will kick off at 7 p.m.
Franklin's Aidan McCracken earned medalist honors on Tuesday after firing a 76, but his Knights placed second to Grove City in a non-region, three-team golf match held at Wanango Country Club.
Oil City’s girls tennis team opened the 2021 campaign with a 5-0 victory over visiting Franklin on Tuesday in a Region 1 match.
MERCER — Led by Brandon Stubert's 89, Greenville's golf team used a balanced attack on Monday to pull out another team win in a Region 1 mega match held at Spring Valley Golf Course.
Maxx Rimdzius finished eight strokes ahead of the next closest competitor on his way to firing a 74 and lifting Corry to a team victory in a Region 4 mega match at Cross Creek Resort on Monday.
Led by medalist Maxx Rimdzius' low round of 79, Corry's golf team opened up the Region 4 golf season on Friday with a first-place finish at Wanango Country Club.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
TITUSVILLE - Led by co-medalists Devon Lauer and Kameron Kerle, as well as top 10 finishes by three others, Clarion High School's golf team opened up the 2021 season by placing first in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega match at Cross Creek Resort.
BELOIT, Wis. - Former Franklin High School standout, Mike YaSenka, picked up his first win of the 2021 season on Wednesday night as the Peoria Chiefs topped the homestanding Beloit Snappers, 4-2. Peoria is the High A minor-league affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
A home run derby and a subsequent memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, for the late Kyle Nulph, who was killed in an auto accident in February.
The Lehigh is a brawling river. It flows, eddies, drops, sprays and surges. It seldom lingers. It has pools that allow rubber rafters to rest their arms or, if the wind is blowing upstream, unrest their arms. It never allows rafters to relax and become complacent before it pitches them into …
With the number of races dwindling in the Bike the Wilds Series for the 2021 season, mountain bikers from Ohio, West Virginia and all across western Pennsylvania will descend on Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday for the eighth stage of the 10-race schedule.
TOKYO - Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, a two-year member of the Clarion University wrestling program and a 2012 NCAA Division I All-American as a Golden Eagle, shone on the brightest stage in the world on Friday. Representing his home nation of Uzbekistan at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Abdurak…
ST MARYS - High school football season doesn't officially start until Monday with heat acclimation practices beginning, and games are still a few weeks away, but on Wednesday morning, it sure felt like the campaign was under way as the District 9 Football League (D9FL) held its media day.
Jim Bell of Oil City won four gold medals and a silver medal on Saturday in the Keystone State Games, which were held at Hazleton Area High School.
Franklin Firestorm III had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position late in the game on Sunday evening at Miller-Sibley Field, but it was unable to pull off the comeback in the championship game of the Franklin Little League End of Summer Tournament, falling to the Harborcreek Huskies…
Accepting bids on 3 BR, 1 BA house. 2 car garage, 3 acres…
Cranberry Township is seeking a qualified road crew worke…
Needed Personal Care attendant in Newmansville, Clarion C…
Parent Educator: Full time position (30 hours a week) ava…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
Peaches, early gala and honeycrisp, summer rambo apples a…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches (Bounty, Loring, White & Donut…