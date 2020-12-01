TUESDAY NITE MEN

Standings - Ashland Homes 10-6, CarQuest 10-6, Seigworth Road Supply 10-6, Mattern CPA, LLC 10-6, Larry's Clippers 9-7, Five G Farm 7-9, Reed's Pizzeria 7-9, Lutz Concrete Construction 6-10, Knox P.D. 6-10, Linmas Pharmacy 5-11.

Firearms deer season opens today
Local Sports

Firearms deer season opens today

Pennsylvania's upcoming firearms deer season will start with a bang. For the first time in the Game Commission's history, deer hunters will have a Saturday-Sunday opening weekend. Hunters in 10 Wildlife Management Units also will have concurrent antlered/antlerless hunting throughout the 14-…

Steelers-Ravens delayed once again
Local Sports

Steelers-Ravens delayed once again

PITTSBURGH (AP) - With reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under quarantine as part of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has ravaged the Baltimore Ravens, the team has turned its focus from breaking out of a slump to simply getting healthy and back to practice.

+7
Seniors played big role in Oilers' historic run
Local Sports

Seniors played big role in Oilers' historic run

  • Penny Weichel For The Derrick/The News-Herald

Six seniors on Oil City's District 10 championship football team - Mario Fontanazza, J.T. Stahlman, Dakota Cole, Cam Russell, Justin Fagley and Ashlee Douglass - broke or tied school records this season.

+3
Jaguars end Oilers' historic run
Local Sports

Jaguars end Oilers' historic run

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

JEFFERSON HILLS - Between COVID-19, constant uncertainty surrounding the season and injuries to key players, Oil City's football team faced its fair share of adversity during the 2020 season.

Oilers aim for title shot
Local Sports

Oilers aim for title shot

  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

After clinching back-to-back one-point victories in tightly contested playoff games, Oil City's football team has advanced to the final four of the PIAA District 10 Class 4A playoffs. The Oilers are set to square off with defending Class 4A state champion Thomas Jefferson on Friday at 7 p.m.…