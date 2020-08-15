K of C GOLF LEAGUE
Standings -Stubler's Drive Thru 3-0-1, King's Landscaping 2-2, Northpointe Auto 2-2, Reinsel Funeral Home 2-2, Venango Supply 1-2-1, River Ridge 1-3.
