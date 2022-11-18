Five area spikers were named Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-stars in Class 1A on Thursday with the release of the PAVBCA squads.
Clarion and Clarion-Limestone each had a pair of athletes selected while Redbank Valley had one.
CLARION — Setter London Fuller was named the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Atlantic Region Player of the Year on Thursday, highlighting a trio of Clarion University volleyball players to earn D2CCA All-Region honors.
CLARION — The days of varsity football being played off of the Clarion Area High School campus will soon be coming to a close.
NEW YORK — Washington placekicker Joey Slye, the son of two former area residents, was honored by the NFL on Wednesday by being named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Commanders’ 32-21 upset win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.
LOCK HAVEN — Clarion University running back Khalil Owens and placekicker Jarrett Esposito were named to the All-PSAC West second team as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced its year-end football award winners on Wednesday.
After putting together one of the top seasons in the country, 13-year-old Ryder Davis earned the chance to compete in the FIM Mini GP World Final at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, earlier this month.
The PIAA Board of Directors unanimously approved the creation of the PIAA Junior Officials Program recently.
CLARION — Clarion University’s women’s volleyball team will continue its 2022 season at the NCAA Atlantic Regional on Thursday, with the Golden Eagles earning the No. 2 seed in the bracket and drawing seventh-seeded West Liberty in the opening round. This year’s regional tournament will be h…
The way hunters apply for Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses is about to change for the first time in decades.
To the Editor:
What started out as a fun and enjoyable Major League Baseball season turned sour in the span of just a few days as the upstart Philadelphia Phillies held a 2-1 lead in the World Series only to see the Houston Astros rally to win it in six games.
KARNS CITY — Championships aren’t supposed to look easy, but don’t tell that to Central Clarion’s football team.
DUBOIS — More often than not, in a playoff football game, the outcome comes down to just a few plays.
Central Clarion’s Jase Ferguson and Ryan Hummell and Keystone’s Kyle Nellis each earned MVP honors on Friday as the District 9 Football League announced its football all-stars.
FARRELL — Alex Hackwelder’s one-yard scoring run followed by his two-point conversion reception led Grove City to a 22-21, come-from-behind victory over Sharon on Friday night in the District 10 Class 3A semifinals played at Farrell High School.
Keystone’s Leah Exley was named the top girls volleyball player in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference while Clarion’s Kam Kerle earned the golf MVP as the KSAC announced its all-conference teams for the 2022 fall season on Thursday.
Central Clarion’s District 9 Class 2A championship football game against Brookville has been pushed back to Saturday due to inclement weather in the forecast for tonight.
In an effort to raise money for the Franklin Red and Black Club, members of the Knights’ football team took off their helmets and shoulder pads and donned shorts and tank tops to take on members of the girls volleyball team in a pair of exhibition volleyball matches on Wednesday night at the…
HERSHEY — Kelsey Hanna, Karleigh Shaffer and Kayla Hanna each finished in the top 75 to lead the Cranberry girls cross country team to a sixth-place team finish in the PIAA Championships held Saturday on the Parkview Course.
TITUSVILLE — On Friday night at Carter Field in Titusville, it would have been hard to imagine a worse start than what Oil City suffered through as it squared off against Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 3A football playoffs.
KNOX — Aidan Sell scored two first-half touchdowns while quarterback Drew Keth threw for a pair of scores as Keystone jumped out to a 28-7 halftime advantage en route to a 35-15 victory over Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.
HERSHEY — A total of 25 area runners will descend upon “Chocolatetown” on Saturday to compete in the PIAA Class 1A-2A Championships held on the Parkview Cross Country Course.
After a week off to close the regular season, Oil City returns to the gridiron tonight at Carter Field in Titusville with its season on the line as it takes on Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 3A football playoffs.
DuBOIS -- Having won two of the first three sets by scores of 16-25, 25-18, 25-23, Keystone's girls volleyball team looked to be in prime position to capture the District 9 Class 2A crown against Kane in the title match on Wednesday night as DuBois High School.
SHINGLEHOUSE — Clarion’s girls volleyball team saw its quest for a fifth consecutive District 9 title come to an end on Tuesday night as the Bobcats fell to homestanding Oswayo Vally, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, in the semifinals of the Class 1A playoffs.
Bob Steiner and his book, “River Boots,” will be featured on PCN-TV’s “PA Books” program on Sunday, November 6, at 7 p.m.
RIDGWAY — Cranberry’s boys and girls cross country teams will each be headed to the PIAA Championships after finishing second in their respective team standings on Saturday at the District 9 Class 1A-2A meet.
After the first two plays of Friday night’s non-region football game with homestanding Lakeview, things were looking up for Franklin in its bid to end the season with a victory as the defense came away with a turnover, setting the offense up with prime field position less than a minute into …
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley hit paydirt on offense, defense and special teams to take down previously unbeaten Central Clarion in a 47-38 victory at home on Senior Night in a District 9 Football League clash Friday.
After coming up just short of a victory in last week’s 14-10 loss to Conneaut Area, the Franklin Knights football team will be looking to end its season on a high note as it prepares to take on homestanding Lakeview tonight in a non-region matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
DUKE CENTER — Clarion’s girls volleyball team proved that seedings are just numbers Thursday night as the No. 6 Bobcats made short work of No. 3 Otto-Eldred to advance to the semifinals of the District 10 Class 1A playoffs.
KNOX — It got a little tense in the third and fourth sets, but Keystone advanced to the District 9 Class 2A girls volleyball championship match with a 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 15-7 victory over Punxsutawney on Wednesday night in a semifinal matchup.
CLARION — After jumping out to a big lead to open the first set in its District 9 Class 1A first round matchup on Tuesday night against Sheffield, Clarion’s girls volleyball team saw the Wolverines battle back to tie it at 17-all in the opener.
TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s boys soccer team fought for all it was worth, but a costly injury and a tough opponent proved to be too much to overcome as the Knights dropped a 3-2 decision to Grove City at Titusville High School in the opening round of the District 10 Class 2A playoffs on Monday night.
CLARION — After finishing third in pool play, the Clarion Area girls volleyball team reached the semifinals before being ousted by Phillipsburg-Osceola on Saturday in the Bobcats’ tournament.
For the second straight year, the Franklin Knights football team went into halftime trailing but within striking distance of recording its first win of the season against Conneaut Area as the two teams squared off for Senior Night on Friday at the Franklin High School field.
Friday night at the Oil Field was a night of celebration for Oil City as members of the football team, band and cheerleaders took center stage for Senior Night, all while dressed in pink in honor of cancer awareness month.
NEW BETHLEHEM — After suffering its first loss of the season a week ago, Redbank Valley bounced back with a 34-28 victory over visiting Brockway in District 9 Football League action on Friday.
Sawyer Cavalline netted two goals as Oil City ended its season on a high note with a 2-1 victory over visiting Eisenhower on Thursday in Region 4 boys soccer play at the Oil Field.
Oil City closes out its regular season on the gridiron tonight as it welcomes Titusville to the Oil Field for a Region 4 clash slated to kick off at 7 p.m.