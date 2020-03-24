Contributed photo. Four Fryburg Junior Marksmen shooters qualified for Junior Olympics in Colorado, which has subsequently been postponed due to the coronavirus. The quartet included (from left): Mason Hooper, Anna Stitt, Brady Fowkes and Sidney Knight.
Contributed photo. A pair of Oil City Junior Rifle team members , Luke Messner (left) and Hayden Bell, also qualified for Junior Olympics in Colorado.
Six area shooters - four from the Fryburg Junior Marksmen and two from the Oil City Junior Rifle Team - qualified to compete in Junior Olympics air rifle and smallbore championships at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in April.
Although the event has recently been postponed due to virus issues, all six athletes intend to make their way to Colorado when it is rescheduled.