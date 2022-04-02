Franklin’s Camden Smith and the Oil City 200 freestyle relay each were honored with first-team selections as District 10 released its all-region boys swim teams on Friday.

Smith, a freshman, was named to the first team in the 100 freestyle after qualifying for the PIAA meet in the event.

Knights open season with 17-6 win over Harbor Creek
BUTLER — Kyle Alexander collected two of Franklin’s 15 hits and finished with four RBIs as the Knights plated 13 runs in the final three innings to pull away for a 17-6, six-inning victory over Harbor Creek in the non-conference opener for both teams on Thursday night at Pullman Park.

Hornets sting RG netters

Hickory’s Jacob Jarzab, Blake Herring and CJ Myers rolled to straight-set victories in singles play on Thursday as the Hornets blanked homestanding Rocky Grove, 5-0, in Region 1 boys tennis action.

Knights, Berries open with shutout wins

Rilee Hanna socked a three-run home run and Trinity Edge pitched a three-hit shutout on Thursday as Franklin’s girls softball team opened its season with a 10-0 five-inning win over visiting Corry in Region 4 action.

Knights sweep Ikes

Caleb Prettyman was a four-time winner while Drew Wilkinson, Olivia Rondinelli and Rosie Ferraro each were three-time winners as the Franklin boys and girls track and field teams swept visiting Eisenhower on Thursday in the non-conference opener for both teams.

Pennant Picks Contest returns for 33rd season

I love baseball. It’s hands-down my favorite sport and has been since I was just a little tyke playing catch with my dad in our yard. There are hundreds of different reasons why I think it’s so great, but just suffice it to say that I love the game of baseball and always will.

Oil City netters fall to Sharon, 4-1

Sharon won two of the three singles matches and swept both of the doubles matches en route to a 4-1 victory over homestanding Oil City on Wednesday in a Region 1 boys tennis match.

Gremlins post sweep in KSAC track opener

CHICORA — Led by triple winners Griffin Booher and Rossi McMillen, Karns City’s boys and girls track and field teams opened up the 2022 KSAC season by sweeping visiting Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley. The boys posted a 93-57 victory while the girls notched a 111-38 verdict.

RG spikers drop opener to Conneaut

LINESVILLE — Rocky Grove’s Brett Stevenson racked up 19 service points and Wyatt Gregory added 15, but it wasn’t enough as the Orioles’ boys volleyball team dropped its season opener on the road to Conneaut Area, 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12.

Several area players to compete in all-star games

The PIAA basketball playoffs may be over, but the games are not quite done as a pair of senior all-star basketball games will take place over the next two weekends involving quite a few area players from both District 9 and District 10.

Would Pa. basketball benefit if Philly schools left PIAA?

  • By PENNY WEICHEL For The Derrick/The News-Herald

When I started at The Derrick back in the 1970s, Oil City and Venango (then) Christian were pretty good in basketball, not so much in football. But, I thought back then, given all that, either school would sooner produce a pro football player before a pro basketball player.

Fulmer named top player in Region 4

After putting together one of the greatest careers in Franklin High School boys basketball history, Easton Fulmer added another honor to his resume as he was named the Region 4 player of the year on Thursday as District 10 released its boys basketball all-region teams.

Oilers drop season opener to Sharon

SHARON — Liam Klingensmith, Ben Pollock and Brett Chartraw posted straight-set singles victories on Thursday as the Tigers blanked visiting Oil City, 5-0, in the 2022 boys tennis opener for both squads.

Franklin's Bashor named region's best on hardwood

Franklin’s Camdon Bashor was named a tri-player of the year along with Grove City’s Delaney Callahan while Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby and Maplewood’s Sadie Thomas were selected as players of the year as District 10 released its girls basketball all-stars teams on Wednesday night.

Brown, Stover shine at PIAA meet

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

LEWISBURG — Franklin’s Alaina Brown earned all-state recognition while Oil City’s Morgan Stover broke a 30-year-old school record as the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships wrapped up on Saturday at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.

Cranberry's Wenner brings home mat title

ERIE — Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner grappled his way to a state championship on Saturday, claiming the 97-pound title of the junior high division at the Keystone State Wrestling Championships, which were held at Erie Insurance Arena.

Swimmers set for states

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

LEWISBURG — Oil City head coach Eric Smith is certainly familiar with the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships held every year at Bucknell University.

Moore named coach of year finalist

MANHEIM — Former Franklin High School wrestling standout and current Lock Haven University head coach Scott Moore has been named as one of eight finalists for the 2022 National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division I Coach of the Year honors.

Several Franklin YMCA swimmers qualify for states

Led by six-time qualifier Camden Smith, the Franklin YMCA Flyers swim team will be sending 13 swimmers to next weekend’s state championships after stellar performances last weekend at the Pennsylvania West Districts held at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Ex-Sailor earns All-American honors

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Slippery Rock University senior high jumper Cecily Greggs earned her first career All-America honor with a 12th-place finish at the NCAA Division II National Championships Friday evening at Pittsburg State University in Kansas.

Redbank's late surge not enough to advance past Kennedy Catholic

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

KITTANNING — Through two quarters of play on Saturday at Armstrong High School in a PIAA Class 2A Sweet 16 matchup, the Redbank Valley boys basketball team repeatedly looked as if it was on the verge of succumbing to the pressure provided from Kennedy Catholic — just like so many other teams…

Brosius earns eighth-place medal on state mat

HERSHEY — Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius, Cochranton’s Jack Martinec and Grove City’s Hunter Hohman all walked away with medals from the third-and-final day of action on Saturday at the PIAA Wrestling Championships held at the Giant Center.

Brosius, two others guaranteed medals at states

HERSHEY — Cranberry’s Elijah Broisus, Cochranton’s Jack Martinec and Grove City’s Hunter Hohman will all wrestle for medals today as the 2022 PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships will conclude at the Hershey Center.

Clarion's Schering places 7th at D-II nationals
Clarion's Schering places 7th at D-II nationals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clarion University’s Zach Schering earned a trip to the national podium for the first time in his career on Friday night, capping an exceptional week at the 2022 NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships with an All-American finish in the 3-meter dive.

Knights, O's to host state playoff games

After claiming a second straight District 10 crown, Franklin’s boys basketball team will begin its much anticipated run in the PIAA playoffs while the Rocky Grove boys will also be among five area squads in action tonight as the first round of the PIAA playoffs comes to a close.

Laurel eliminates Bulldogs in 3A opener

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley fought tooth and nail, mounting comeback after comeback, but in the end, too many turnovers and too many missed easy baskets proved to be too much to overcome.

Gadsby propels Sailors past Antelopes, 34-27

STONEBORO — Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line and scored a game-high 15 points Tuesday night as the Sailors held off visiting Avonworth, 34-27, in an opening-round game of the PIAA Class 3A girls basketball tournament.

Oilers ousted by Montour

  • By SHAWN FOX Contributing writer

McKEES ROCKS — Oil City ran into a buzzsaw Tuesday evening in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A boys basketball tournament.