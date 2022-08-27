Tami Walbourn-Sari

TAMI WALBOURN-SARI

Braving grueling temperatures and the rugged terrain of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, a local woman recently competed in the 101-mile Tahoe Rim Traile Endurance Run in Carson City, Nevada — and she won.

On July 16-17, Tami Walbourn-Sari, a Polk area resident, competed in the event for the second time and shaved an hour and a half off of her previous time, finishing in 30:31:56. That strong effort was good enough to win the 40-49 age group by more than two hours. It was also the second-best time overall among females.

Local Sports

CLA spikers improve to 2-2

Kelsi Stewart amassed 22 points and 14 digs to lead Christian Life Academy to a 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23 victory over visiting Crawford Christian Academy on Friday night in New-Penn Christian Conference play.

Knights to face Rockets at historic Carter Field
Local Sports

Knights to face Rockets at historic Carter Field

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

When current head coach Matt Turk was a player at Franklin High School back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Knights and Titusville Rockets played each other every season as members of the Northwest Football Conference.

Oilers drill Dragons
Local Sports

Oilers drill Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.

Oilers travel to Warren for season opener today
Local Sports

Oilers travel to Warren for season opener today

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Through his first five years leading the Oil City football program, head coach Dan York’s Oilers dominated region foe Warren. But, that ended last season as the Dragons pulled out a 21-18 victory.

Knights win Venango Cup
Local Sports

Knights win Venango Cup

Oil City’s Charlie Motter fired a 79 to earn medalist honors on Thursday, but Franklin used a balanced attack to pull out the team win in the annual Venango Cup, which was held at Lucky Hills Golf Course.

Bobcats claim KSAC win; Hargenrader earns medalist
Local Sports

Bobcats claim KSAC win; Hargenrader earns medalist

KOSSUTH — North Clarion’s Zeelan Hargenrader took home medalist honors with a 33, but Clarion earned the team win for the second time in as many Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega matches, this one played Tuesday at Hi-Level Golf Course.

Local Sports

Oilers, Knights stumble in openers

NEW WILMINGTON — Oil City’s Olivia Blauser and Lauren Caralla teamed up for the Oilers’ lone victory in a 4-1 defeat to homestanding Wilmington on Tuesday in the season-opening girls tennis match for both teams.

Local Sports

CLA spikers drop opener

BUTLER — Defending New-Penn Christian Conference champion Christian Life Academy opened its 2022 volleyball campaign with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-24 non-conference loss on the road to First Baptist Christian School of Butler on Monday evening.

Covert leads Warriors to KSAC win
Local Sports

Covert leads Warriors to KSAC win

  • Joe Henderson

CLARION — Emma Covert carded the low round of the day with a 46 to lead Moniteau to the team victory in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls mega match on Friday at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.

Local Sports

A-C Valley moves home football games to Union

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

FOXBURG — The Allegheny-Clarion Valley School Board, during its meeting this week, approved by a 5-4 vote for the Union/A-C Valley football team to play all home games at Union High School this year.

Local Sports

Warriors claim KSAC golf win

BUTLER — Mariska Shunk fired a 47 to earn medalist honors for the second straight day to lead Moniteau to a second consecutive victory in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls mega match played Wednesday at Aubrey’s Golf Course.

Local Sports

Bobcats roll in KSAC golf opener

CLARION — Playing on its home course, Clarion High School’s golf team rolled to the victory in the first Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega match of the season, taking the top four spots to sport a 33-point advantage over runner-up Moniteau on Tuesday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.

Small-town girl hits it big!
Local Sports

Small-town girl hits it big!

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

It’s one thing to celebrate a birthday in style, but turning 50 is always cause for an even bigger celebration. But, for Donn Keith, even she couldn’t have imagined how truly special her golden birthday would turn out to be.

Bobcats, Eagles rule links
Local Sports

Bobcats, Eagles rule links

STATE COLLEGE — Clarion got its high school golf season off to a strong start on Thursday as the Bobcats traveled to the Happy Valley Invitational in State College and took home the boys Class 2A title by a 20-stroke margin while playing the Penn State Blue Course.

Who is an 'outdoorsman'? The answer may surprise
Local Sports

Who is an 'outdoorsman'? The answer may surprise

“The only real outdoorsmen wear Woolrich plaid and carry a thutty-thutty,” the old timer said. We agreed with him, but that was 50 years ago. We no longer own either. We’ve had to rethink that statement lately. Outdoor sports showed huge surges in participation during the first two years of …

Wilber: USA's secret weapon
Local Sports

Wilber: USA's secret weapon

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

You’ve probably seen those old BASF commercials, you know, the ones with the catch phrase of, “We don’t make the products you buy, we make the products you buy better.”

Football season is here
Local Sports

Football season is here

High school football season officially kicked off on Monday as the 2022 season got under way with Oil City and Franklin — among other area teams — beginning their heat acclimation practices.

Cooper named Golden Eagles' interim coach
Local Sports

Cooper named Golden Eagles' interim coach

CLARION – Clarion Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass announced Friday that Jermaine Cooper has been elevated to the position of Interim Head Coach of the Golden Eagle women’s basketball program. Cooper had previously served as the program’s assistant coach for the last…

Local Sports

DuBois' 12U all-stars capture Section 1 baseball title

Evan Burton belted his third home run in as many games, Brody Knouse also crushed his third homer of the tournament and Luke Reed went 4-for-4 and scored three runs as DuBois’ 12U all-star team bashed its way to a Section 1 Little League championship on Friday with a 9-5 victory over LeBoeuf…

LeBoeuf all-stars to face DuBois in 12U title game
Local Sports

LeBoeuf all-stars to face DuBois in 12U title game

Max Manning went 5-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs Thursday night as the LeBoeuf 12U all-stars advanced to the Section 1 Little League baseball championship game following a 14-6 victory over Butler Township in the losers’ bracket finals.

DuBois advances to finals
Local Sports

DuBois advances to finals

Brody Knouse had a game to remember Wednesday night as he went 5-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs as DuBois rolled to an 18-4 victory over Butler Township in the 12U winners’ bracket final of the Section 1 Little League all-star baseball tournament, which is being hosted by the Cranbe…

Busy baseball day in Section 1
Local Sports

Busy baseball day in Section 1

On a night when District 25 and East Region officials made special presentations to the family of late umpire Kevin Porter, Cranberry Little League hosted a pair of first-round games Tuesday night in the 2022 Section 1 Little League 12U baseball tournament.

Oil City stars blast FLAG, 20-10
Local Sports

Oil City stars blast FLAG, 20-10

FAIRVIEW — Blake Sandrock had three hits, drove in five runs and teamed with Sawyer Harriger on a seven-hitter as Oil City’s 11U all-star team advanced to the championship game of the Section 1 Little League baseball tournament with a 20-10 victory Monday night over Fairview/Lake City and Gi…

Local Sports

Oil City stars fall in opener; M-E/C ousted

FAIRVIEW — Despite allowing just three hits, Oil City’s 11U Little League all-star team wound up dropping a 7-5 decision to Fairview/Lake City and Girard (FLAG) in an opening-round game Friday night in the Section 1 baseball tournament.

Championship battles heating up at Tri-City
Local Sports

Championship battles heating up at Tri-City

Awarding double points for a single event, often times, allows for a successful racer to build up a commanding lead over the competition. However, in three of the four classes making up the Sunday Thunder programs at Tri-City Raceway Park, the contests are closer than ever.

Chasing their dreams
Local Sports

Chasing their dreams

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Three minor league baseball players with area ties are all at Class AA or higher midway through the 2022 season.

Girls form M-E/C slug their way to Section 1 championship
Local Sports

Girls form M-E/C slug their way to Section 1 championship

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

MEADVILLE — It’s often said that “it’s not how you start, but how you finish.” However, in the case of the Mid-East/Cochranton 12U softball team, Friday’s game against Punxsutawney was more like “it’s not how you finish and all about how you started.”

Local Sports

M-E/C falls short in 10U title tilt

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — For the second time in as many days, Ali Mumford tossed a one-hitter for Cambridge Springs/Conneaut Lake/Saegertown to take down Mid-East/Cochranton, but this time it was to claim the championship of the 10U division of the District 1 Little League all-star softball tourn…