Ernie Shorts

National Wild Turkey Federation volunteer and Porcupine Ridge game call maker Ernie Shorts (left) teaches a group of youngsters how to build and use a turkey call.

 Contributed photo

More than 20 youngsters attended a turkey hunting workshop this past Saturday, which was hosted by the Allegheny Sultans Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), at the Izaak Walton League in Oil City.

The youths, ranging in ages from 8 to 14, were split into groups and each visited five various stations at the facility. They learned to identify different species of turkeys and where each is located. They also learned how to safely shoot shotguns, along with how to use a turkey call and how to set up and use a blind and decoys. The Pennsylvania Game Commission also had members on hand to teach to youngsters how to use an air rifle for practice.

Local Sports

Cranberry harriers sweep KSAC Invitational

CHICORA — Cranberry’s boys and girls cross country teams continued their stellar seasons on Thursday by sweeping the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Invitational held at Karns City High School. Clarion pulled off the same feat in the junior high races.

Knights to travel to Butler
Local Sports

Knights to travel to Butler

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After closing out its Region 5 schedule last week against General McLane, the Franklin Knights football team won’t be getting any breaks in the first of their two non-region games to close out the season as the squad will hit the road tonight to take on Butler. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Bobcats clinch KSAC title
Local Sports

Bobcats clinch KSAC title

Clarion locked up the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference championship on Thursday night with a 26-24, 25-14, 25-18 victory on the road over Keystone in girls volleyball action.

Clarion spikers clip Bulldogs for 13th win
Local Sports

Clarion spikers clip Bulldogs for 13th win

NEW BETHLEHEM — Clarion’s Korrin Burns piled up 16 kills, 12 points, five digs and three aces while Noel Anthony added 30 set assists, 10 points and four aces on Wednesday night as the Bobcats’ volleyball team downed homestanding Redbank Valley, 25-19, 25-12, 25-20 to remain undefeated in th…

Kerle siblings fare well at states
Local Sports

Kerle siblings fare well at states

YORK — Clarion’s brother-sister tandem of Kameron and McKayla Kerle each placed in the top half of their classes on a windy Monday in the PIAA Class 2A State Golf Championships held at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.

LaVerde's Hornets reach new heights
Local Sports

LaVerde's Hornets reach new heights

KIRTLAND, Ohio — For the past 15 years, the Kirtland Hornets football program has been nearly unstoppable in the state of Ohio under head coach and former Oil City High School graduate Tiger LaVerde, racking up six state titles, including the past three in a row.

FHS' Latchaw wins race at RG Invite
Local Sports

FHS' Latchaw wins race at RG Invite

Franklin’s Nadalie Latchaw took first place in the varsity girls race while Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock and Oil City’s Jack Mumford finished second and third, respectively, in the varsity boys race on Saturday in the Rocky Grove Invitational held at Two Mile Run County Park.

Gremlins' late goal sinks Knights, 3-2
Local Sports

Gremlins' late goal sinks Knights, 3-2

After leading 2-0 at the midpoint, Franklin surrendered three unanswered goals in the second half — including the deciding goal with just 33 seconds left — as the Knights dropped a 3-2, non-region boys soccer game to visiting Karns City on Saturday.

Eagles make it back-to-back championships
Local Sports

Eagles make it back-to-back championships

Christian Life Academy cruised to its second straight New-Penn Christian Conference championship on Saturday at Hepler’s Gym by beating Crawford County Schooling Initiative in the semifinals before going on to take down Grove City Christian Academy for the title.

Bulldogs blank Oilers, 48-0
Local Sports

Bulldogs blank Oilers, 48-0

  • By Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

Over the past several seasons, Oil City’s running game has run roughshod over its opponents, racking up yardage and re-writing its program record books. But, on Friday night at the Oil Field against Meadville in the Region 5 finale, the shoe was on the other foot.

Knights fall to Lancers
Local Sports

Knights fall to Lancers

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Looking to recover after a pair of humbling defeats, the Franklin Knights football team saved one of its best performances of the season for Homecoming against visiting General McLane in a Region 5 matchup on Friday night at the Franklin High School field.

Local Sports

Orioles fall on road to Big Reds

WEST MIDDLESEX — Despite getting 20 service points and seven digs from Rylee Reed and 15 points and 15 assists from Courtney Clark, Rocky Grove’s girls volleyball team fell in four sets on the road to West Middlesex, 25-16, 25-19, 26-28, 25-19 in a showdown of unbeaten Region 1 teams Friday night.

Local Sports

Falcon Knights win 6th straight

EMPORIUM — Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley pushed its win streak to six in a row on Thursday night as the Falcon Knights traveled to Cameron County to pull out a 20-6 victory in District 9 Football League Small School crossover play.

Lancers invade Franklin today on Homecoming
Local Sports

Lancers invade Franklin today on Homecoming

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After a rough outing against Meadville last week, the Franklin Knights football team will look to end a two-game losing streak tonight as they host General McLane for Homecoming in a Region 5 matchup at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Berries reign supreme
Local Sports

Berries reign supreme

Cranberry’s boys and girls cross country teams each ran to victories on Thursday at home against North Clarion and, in the process, clinched the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference titles as well. It was a showdown in which all four teams entered with unbeaten conference records. Cranberry…

Oilers spike Knights; Berries top ’Dogs
Local Sports

Oilers spike Knights; Berries top ’Dogs

After losing the first set by a 25-14 score, Oil City rallied to win the next three sets by scores of 25-12, 25-16, 25-19 to defeat homestanding Franklin in a Region 3 girls volleyball match at the Castle.

Oilers to host Bulldogs in Region 5 showdown
Local Sports

Oilers to host Bulldogs in Region 5 showdown

  • By Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

Coming off a disappointing loss to Warren a week ago in which it squandered an 18-point halftime lead, Oil City will try to rebound tonight, but it won’t be easy as Meadville comes to the Oil Field for a 7 p.m. Region 5 showdown.

Berries gear up for KSAC showdown
Local Sports

Berries gear up for KSAC showdown

FOXBURG — Cranberry’s boys and girls cross country teams each remained undefeated in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference on Wednesday following identical 15-50 forfeit victories over homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union.

Berries extend win streak
Local Sports

Berries extend win streak

Cranberry’s girls volleyball team racked up its sixth win in a row on Tuesday night with 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 victory over Venango Catholic in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference clash at the Berry Dome.

Oil City girls, Oriole boys finish as runners-up
Local Sports

Oil City girls, Oriole boys finish as runners-up

TITUSVILLE — Oil City’s cross country team closed out its regular season on Tuesday in a Region 3 tri-meet with Cambridge Springs and homestanding Titusville. The Oilers’ boys team picked up a sweep, beating the Rockets 15-50 and the Blue Devils 25-30, while the girls notched a split, upendi…

Local Sports

FHS girls upset North East

Franklin’s girls soccer team pulled off an upset on Tuesday, taking down North East by a 2-1 margin in a Region 5 showdown at Franklin High School.

Canada fishing was worth Covid testing hurdle
Local Sports

Canada fishing was worth Covid testing hurdle

We were ready to pull the plug. After years of traveling to western Ontario for fishing each summer, we were flummoxed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. But not to worry, we thought. A vaccine was on the horizon, people will get it, and all will be well for 2021.

FHS booters top Oilers
Local Sports

FHS booters top Oilers

Franklin’s Hailey Yard scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as the Knights posted a 4-1 road win over Oil City in a non-region girls soccer match on Monday at the Oil Field.

Orioles, Panthers record victories
Local Sports

Orioles, Panthers record victories

Rocky Grove’s Courtney Clark, Paige Cresswell and Abby Cable combined to serve for 48 points Friday night as the Orioles cruised past visiting Commodore Perry, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 in a Region 1 girls volleyball contest at the Nest.

Dragons use late rally to stun Oilers
Local Sports

Dragons use late rally to stun Oilers

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WARREN — On the gridiron in 2021, Oil City has been a textbook case of Jekyll and Hyde. At times, the Oilers look unstoppable. Other times, they can’t seem to get out of their own way.

Ferguson shines in Wildcats' 33-14 win
Local Sports

Ferguson shines in Wildcats' 33-14 win

CLARION — Freshman quarterback Jase Ferguson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Central Clarion pulled away in the second half for a 33-14 win over Ridgway in a District 9 Large School game played at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.