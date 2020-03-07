HERSHEY - Maplewood's Joey King is the lone area wrestler still alive after Day 2 on Friday of the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center. Four others - Holden Cook of Franklin, Redbank Valley's Ethan Wiant, Seth Donovan of Titusville and Grove City's Daiveon Say - were all eliminated before the consolation medal round.
King, a junior, wrestled twice yesterday at 220 pounds, and split those bouts. He dropped a 14-6 major decision to Wilson Area senior Kolby Flank (42-1) in the quarterfinals before rebounding to post a 12-0 major decision over Savauri Shelton of Bermudia Springs in the consolations.