McGriff, Khan earn PSAC honors

LOCK HAVEN - Clarion University running back Mylique McGriff and defensive lineman Saif Khan earned first-team honors on the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) 2019 all-conference teams on Wednesday.
Khan earned his second straight All-PSAC honor in 2019, having been on the second team last year, and finished his career as one of the dominant defensive linemen in the PSAC. The senior set career highs across the board with 55 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, three force fumbles and five sacks. He finished his career with 178 career tackles.