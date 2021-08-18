Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.