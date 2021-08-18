A home run derby and a subsequent memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, for the late Matt Nulph, who was killed in an auto accident in February.
Registration for the Matt Nulph Memorial Home Run Derby will begin at 10 a.m. at the Miller-Sibley Sports Complex. There will be two divisions - a 16-and-up division and a youth division for those 15-and-under. Volunteer fielders are needed.
The Lehigh is a brawling river. It flows, eddies, drops, sprays and surges. It seldom lingers. It has pools that allow rubber rafters to rest their arms or, if the wind is blowing upstream, unrest their arms. It never allows rafters to relax and become complacent before it pitches them into …
With the number of races dwindling in the Bike the Wilds Series for the 2021 season, mountain bikers from Ohio, West Virginia and all across western Pennsylvania will descend on Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday for the eighth stage of the 10-race schedule.
TOKYO - Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, a two-year member of the Clarion University wrestling program and a 2012 NCAA Division I All-American as a Golden Eagle, shone on the brightest stage in the world on Friday. Representing his home nation of Uzbekistan at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Abdurak…
ST MARYS - High school football season doesn't officially start until Monday with heat acclimation practices beginning, and games are still a few weeks away, but on Wednesday morning, it sure felt like the campaign was under way as the District 9 Football League (D9FL) held its media day.
Franklin Firestorm III had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position late in the game on Sunday evening at Miller-Sibley Field, but it was unable to pull off the comeback in the championship game of the Franklin Little League End of Summer Tournament, falling to the Harborcreek Huskies…
Last summer, we tried to work a deal where then-president Trump would let the Blue Jays play baseball in Pittsburgh and Trudeau would let us fish in Canada. No dice, closed border. So, we put on our anti-Covid-19 masks and our thinking caps and tried to come up with another plan. We have a c…
HARRISBURG - During its quarterly business meeting held Monday in Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) gave preliminary approval to a proposal to establish a single, statewide opening day of trout season beginning annually in 2022.
For a 30-year stretch, Duane "Pat" Patterson was an influential force at Oil City High School as a teacher, coach and mentor. Throughout his life, however, he's also been a loving husband, an admired father and a good friend.
Daniel Dye, a 17-year-old driver from Deland, Florida, and the son of a former Franklin resident, started on the pole and won Saturday night's ARCA Menards Series race at Berlin Raceway (Michigan) in just his second series start. He won the race handily, beating Ty Gibbs - the grandson of NF…
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced Tuesday that 1,275 collegiate and high school teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 season. The Clarion University volleyball team is among th…
HARBORCREEK - Oil City's Major Little League all-star team, the District 25 champions, dropped a pair of games on Sunday in the Section 1 tournament. Coach Blue Mietus' squad dropped a 10-0 decision to DuBois in its opener before being eliminated with a heart-thumping 6-5 loss to Cochranton/…
COCHRANTON - Led by the strong pitching of Lanie Weisner and some timely hitting, St. Marys' Minor Little League all-star team (8-10 year-olds) captured the Section 1 title on Monday by defeating Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (C/M/P), 8-4 at McClain Field.