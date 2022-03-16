Moore named coach of year finalist

MANHEIM — Former Franklin High School wrestling standout and current Lock Haven University head coach Scott Moore has been named as one of eight finalists for the 2022 National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division I Coach of the Year honors.

Moore, who has been nominated twice before for the NWCA National Coach of the Year, earned his spot on the ballot after he was named the 2021-22 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Coach of the Year as his Bald Eagles claimed the 2022 MAC team title in dominating fashion.

Several Franklin YMCA swimmers qualify for states

Led by six-time qualifier Camden Smith, the Franklin YMCA Flyers swim team will be sending 13 swimmers to next weekend’s state championships after stellar performances last weekend at the Pennsylvania West Districts held at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Slippery Rock University senior high jumper Cecily Greggs earned her first career All-America honor with a 12th-place finish at the NCAA Division II National Championships Friday evening at Pittsburg State University in Kansas.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

KITTANNING — Through two quarters of play on Saturday at Armstrong High School in a PIAA Class 2A Sweet 16 matchup, the Redbank Valley boys basketball team repeatedly looked as if it was on the verge of succumbing to the pressure provided from Kennedy Catholic — just like so many other teams…

HERSHEY — Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius, Cochranton’s Jack Martinec and Grove City’s Hunter Hohman all walked away with medals from the third-and-final day of action on Saturday at the PIAA Wrestling Championships held at the Giant Center.

HERSHEY — Cranberry’s Elijah Broisus, Cochranton’s Jack Martinec and Grove City’s Hunter Hohman will all wrestle for medals today as the 2022 PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships will conclude at the Hershey Center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clarion University’s Zach Schering earned a trip to the national podium for the first time in his career on Friday night, capping an exceptional week at the 2022 NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships with an All-American finish in the 3-meter dive.

After claiming a second straight District 10 crown, Franklin’s boys basketball team will begin its much anticipated run in the PIAA playoffs while the Rocky Grove boys will also be among five area squads in action tonight as the first round of the PIAA playoffs comes to a close.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley fought tooth and nail, mounting comeback after comeback, but in the end, too many turnovers and too many missed easy baskets proved to be too much to overcome.

Gadsby propels Sailors past Antelopes, 34-27

STONEBORO — Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line and scored a game-high 15 points Tuesday night as the Sailors held off visiting Avonworth, 34-27, in an opening-round game of the PIAA Class 3A girls basketball tournament.

  • By SHAWN FOX Contributing writer

McKEES ROCKS — Oil City ran into a buzzsaw Tuesday evening in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A boys basketball tournament.

Keystone’s Bret Wingard and Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman garnered Most Valuable Players honors on Monday as the 2021-22 Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference all-conference basketball teams were revealed.

Oil City’s boys basketball team will be one of five area squads in action today as the 2022 PIAA state playoffs get underway at various locations in western Pennsylvania.

Sailors fall to Trojans in title tilt

SLIPPERY ROCK — A rough first quarter proved to be a big deciding factor for Lakeview as the Sailors dropped a 46-34 decision to Greenville at Slippery Rock University in the District 10 Class 3A girls basketball championship on Saturday.

GENEVA, Ohio — After a strong opening in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships on Friday night, the Oil City and Franklin teams put together another solid day in the pool on Saturday at the S.P.I.R.E. Institute.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

ERIE — Heading into Friday night’s District 10 Class 4A boys basketball championship at the Hagerty Family Events Center, Oil City had accounted for exactly half of the losses that appeared on Fairview’s record.

Gremlins outlast Panthers in OT thriller

CHICORA — Micah Rupp nearly recorded a triple-double Friday night as Karns City advanced to the PIAA state playoffs with a 49-46 overtime victory over Keystone in a District 9 Class 2A boys basketball consolation game.

GENEVA, Ohio — Led by second-place finishes from Oil City’s girls 200 medley relay team and from Franklin’s Alaina Brown in the girls 200 I.M., the Oilers and Knights swim teams turned in a number of stellar performances on Day 1 of the 2022 District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships on Fri…

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

MEADVILLE — For the first three quarters of Friday night’s District 10 Class 3A championship game, it was still unclear whether Franklin was going to be able to come out on top and secure its second straight district title against upset-minded Seneca at Meadville High School.

  • By KEN BRANNON Contributing writer

SLIPPERY ROCK — The third time was better, but it still wasn’t a charm for Rocky Grove’s boys basketball team Friday night against Kennedy Catholic in the District 10 Class 2A championship game at Slippery Rock University’s Morrow Field House.

Lions, Bulldogs to play for D-9 crowns

A pair of District 9 championships are on the line tonight in a doubleheader at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium. In the opener, Clarion-Limestone’s girls basketball team will tangle with Brockway in a Class 2A showdown at 6 p.m. while the nightcap features Redbank Valley again…

A total of 31 swimmers from Oil City and Franklin High Schools will be competing in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships being held today and Saturday at the S.P.I.R.E. Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

SHARON — Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby poured in a game-high 25 points Wednesday night to power the Sailors to a 45-42 overtime victory against Mercyhurst Prep in a District 10 Class 3A girls basketball semifinal showdown at Sharon High School.

  • Joe Henderson

EMPORIUM — Christian Simko bucketed 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds as Clarion kept its hopes alive of earning the fifth and final playoff spot out of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs with a 61-54 victory over Cameron County on Wednesday night in the semifinals of the consolation bracket.