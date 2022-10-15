Several of the top area high school cross country runners will be in action today in the 48th Annual Rocky Grove Invitational at Two Mile Run County Park.

Tournament director and Rocky Grove cross country head coach Josh Beightol said this year’s event will feature more than 1,100 runners from more than 45 schools.

Local Sports

Orioles douse Fires

MARIENVILLE — Rocky Grove’s Delana Pyle served for 22 points, including nine aces, to lead the Orioles past homestanding Forest Area, 25-1, 25-12, 25-6 in a non-region girls volleyball matchup on Friday.

Bulldogs roll past depleted Knights
Bulldogs roll past depleted Knights

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

MEADVILLE — With so many starters lost to injury, it was going to be an uphill battle for the Franklin Knights football team in their matchup with a talented and experienced Meadville Bulldogs squad in their Region 4 matchup Friday night at Bender Field.

Knights set to face highly touted Bulldogs
Knights set to face highly touted Bulldogs

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After hitting the road to play a talented Seneca squad last Friday, the Franklin Knights football team will be traveling for the second straight week to face Meadville tonight at Bender Field. Kickoff for the Region 4 contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Knights ground Rockets
Knights ground Rockets

TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s girls volleyball team bumped its record up to 11-5 overall and 5-4 in Region 3 behind a 25-22, 25-12, 25-19 victory over homestanding Titusville on Thursday.

Seniors shine as FHS booters roll
Seniors shine as FHS booters roll

Franklin’s Gage Haniwalt celebrated Senior Night with a top-notch performance Wednesday as he recorded a double hat trick (six goals) in the Knights’ 14-0 romp over visiting Saegertown in a Region 4 boys soccer match.

Oil City boys clinch Region 7 title
Oil City boys clinch Region 7 title

Led by first-place finisher Jack Mumford, Oil City’s boys cross country team took five of the first six places on Tuesday to defeat homestanding Titusville, 16-41, and clinch the Region 7 championship in the process. It is Oil City’s first boys cross country title since the 1993 season. Titu…

Knights blank Oilers, 9-0
Knights blank Oilers, 9-0

Franklin’s Chippy Whitling and Nate Pfennigwerth each scored a pair of goals on Monday as the Knights collected a 9-0 road win over Oil City in a Region 4 boys soccer match at the Oil Field.

FHS drops 57-3 verdict at Seneca
FHS drops 57-3 verdict at Seneca

WATTSBURG — Ryan Miller ran for two first quarter touchdowns while Nolan Seabury threw for two scores and ran for another in the second period as Seneca jumped out to a 43-0 halftime lead en route to a 57-3 win over Franklin on Friday night in a non-region matchup.

FHS spikers blank Oilers
FHS spikers blank Oilers

Franklin’s Sydni Hoobler blasted 10 kills, Sydney May had 26 assists and Gabby LaJeunesse added 25 digs as the Knights downed Oil City, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22 in a Region 3 girls volleyball match Thursday night at the Castle.

Knights hit the road to face Bobcats
Knights hit the road to face Bobcats

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After playing three of their last four games in the comforts of their home field, the Franklin Knights football team will be hitting the road tonight to take on Seneca in a non-region matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Oilers look to snap skid today at Hollidaysburg
Oilers look to snap skid today at Hollidaysburg

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

After opening its season with four straight victories, Oil City’s football team now finds itself in the midst of a two-game losing streak. The Oilers will look to bring an end to that tonight as they make the lengthy trip Hollidaysburg to take on the Golden Tigers. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Calipari named 'Sportsmanship I' Sportsperson of the Year
Calipari named 'Sportsmanship I' Sportsperson of the Year

Having led three different college basketball programs to national prominence while also helping raise millions of dollars in aid to areas in need, Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari has been selected as the 2022 “Sportsmanship I” Sportsperson of the Year for western Pennsylvania.

Bobcats' title hopes end
Bobcats' title hopes end

EBENSBURG — Clarion Area’s golf team had its season come to a close on Wednesday as the Bobcats fell to West Shamokin, 334-345, in a PIAA sub-regional match played at the Ebensburg Country Club.

O's, Berries win at home
O's, Berries win at home

Rocky Grove’s Katie Beggs, Courtney Clark, Delana Pyle and Kaidlynn Burger combined for 49 service points Tuesday night as the Orioles blitzed Commodore Perry, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 in a Region 1 girls volleyball matchup at the Nest.

Knights defeat Damsels
Knights defeat Damsels

RIMERSBURG — Jennifer Blum amassed 14 points, 13 digs and six kills as Franklin’s girls volleyball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 victory over homestanding Union on Monday night in a non-region match.

Clarion's Kerle claims D9 golf title
Clarion's Kerle claims D9 golf title

KANE — After helping their team repeat as District 9 Class 2A golf champions earlier in the week, Clarion Area’s Kameron Kerle claimed the D-9 individual title while teammates Devon Lauer and Lucas Mitrosky also qualified for the PIAA individual tournament after the second round of play on S…

Knights prevail in comeback over Mustangs

MERCER — Trailing 2-1 at halftime, Gage Haniwalt netted three goals and Caleb Griffin added another goal in the second half as Franklin’s boys soccer team rallied for a 5-4 victory over Mercer on Saturday in a non-region match.

Grove City survives late surge from Greenville

GREENVILLE — Gavin Lutz pulled down three touchdown passes from Hunter Hohman as Grove City went on the road and survived a fourth-quarter rally from Greenville en route to a 33-27 victory in a Region 3 clash on Friday.

Oilers race to team title at invite
Oilers race to team title at invite

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jack Mumford finished third overall as the Oil City boys cross country team took first place in the A1 small school varsity boys division on Saturday at the McQuaid Invitational.

Dragons spoil Franklin homecoming with 36-7 win
Dragons spoil Franklin homecoming with 36-7 win

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

For the majority of the first quarter of Friday night’s homecoming game at the Franklin High School field, the Knights played the visiting Dragons to a 0-0 tie as both defenses proved to be stout, allowing only one combined first down.

Bulldogs hand OC 35-0 defeat at Oil Field
Bulldogs hand OC 35-0 defeat at Oil Field

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Oil City’s opening play from scrimmage on Friday night at the Oil Field against Meadville was a 40-yard gain up the left sideline by Ethen Knox that sent the Oiler faithful into a frenzy.

Bulldogs, Oilers set for epic clash at Oil Field
Bulldogs, Oilers set for epic clash at Oil Field

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Prior to the beginning of the 2022 high school football season, there was one game on Oil City’s schedule that stood out above the others: the Meadville Bulldogs. Fast forward five weeks into the season and nothing has changed.

Knights to host Dragons on homecoming
Knights to host Dragons on homecoming

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After putting together its best offensive showing of the season last week, the Franklin Knights football team has a lot to feel good about heading into their Region 4 and homecoming game with visiting Warren tonight at the high school field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Panthers pop Berries
Panthers pop Berries

Keystone boosted its season record up to 11-1 after taking down Cranberry 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17 in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference volleyball clash at the Berry Dome on Thursday night.