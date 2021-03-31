Morrison shines as Oilers cruise

TITUSVILLE -Oil City's Kevin Morrison cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 romp in the No. 2 singles match as the Oilers notched a 4-1 triumph over homestanding Titusville in Region 1 boys tennis action on Tuesday.
Oil City's Mason Stephens took Ean Tudor to three sets before coming out on the short end of a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 decision in the No. 1 singles match. Morrison routed Lance Enright in the No. 2 slot for the Oilers (2-2) before Jake Liederbach took down Titusville's Colyn Donovan, 6-4, 6-2, in the No. 3 match.