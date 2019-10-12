Franklin's duo of Morgyn Nalepa and Gracia Riddle came up clutch when it mattered most on Friday, winning the final match of a suspended contest against visiting Greenville in girls tennis action that gave the Knights a 3-2 victory and made Franklin co-champions of Region 1.
The match was originally suspended on October 1 due to darkness with the Knights and Trojans tied at 2-2 after Sophie Horner and Heather Karns won the first two singles matches before Franklin dropped the third singles contest and first doubles tilt, leaving the No. 2 doubles match as the deciding factor.