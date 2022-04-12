NC, RV thinclads race to split

FRILLS CORNERS — Bella Scott, Brynn Siegel and Emalie Best each were triple winners as North Clarion’s girls track and field team posted a 77-62 win over visiting Redbank Valley in a KSAC meet. The Bulldogs earned a split as Joe Mansfield and Cam Wagner were double winners as the Redbank boys recorded a 78-57 decision over the Wolves.
Siegel (1600, 3200) and Best (100 and 300 hurdles) won two individual events each while Scott (800) won a single individual event. Siegel and Scott were both members of the winning 3,200 relay team along with Sophie Babington and Gia Babington while Scott also teamed with Kaitlyn Guth and Sophie and Gia Babington to win the 1,600 relay.
Eli Moreland and Isaac Clayton teamed up to toss a two-hit shutout as homestanding Rocky Grove dodged plenty of rain drops en route to an 11-0 five-inning victory over Cambridge Springs in Region 3 baseball action on Monday.
Rossi McMillen was a four-time winner as Karns City pulled out a 75-65 road win over Cranberry on Thursday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls track and field meet. The Gremlins recorded a sweep as the boys recorded a 102.5-29.5 victory over the Berries.
GIRARD — Of the 15 outs that starting pitcher Luke Guth recorded, 13 of them came by way of strikeout as the standout hurler tossed five scoreless innings in lifting Franklin to a 5-0 victory on the road over Girard in a Region 4 matchup.
Clarion University’s Sports Hall of Fame committee announced recently that seven new members will be inducted into the 2022 HoF Class on Friday, April 29. The new inductees are Ellen (Borowy) Casey, Dr. Kristin (Day) Shute, Hannah Heeter, Tammy Holman, Malen Luke, Patrick Mooney and Aleta (R…
Madison Salvo and Meghan Flinchbaugh were four-time winners while Kaiden Shreve was a triple winner as the Oil City girls and boys track and field teams posted a sweep over visiting Titusville on Tuesday in a non-region meet at the Oil Field.
Wyatt Gregory served for 17 points, including three aces, and added seven digs Tuesday night as Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team notched its first win of the season with a 27-25, 25-18, 25-14 home win over Fort LeBoeuf in Region 1 action at the Nest.
FOXBURG — Mackenzie Parks launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh on Monday to lift Allegheny-Clarion Valley to an 8-7, walkoff victory over Clarion-Limestone in its softball season opener.
Led by singles’ victories from Mason Stephens and Jackson Dilks, along with a sweep from the two doubles’ teams, Oil City’s boys tennis team picked up its first win of the season on Monday, defeating visiting Kennedy Catholic, 4-1, in Region 1 play.
CLARION — Despite a game-high 23 points from Franklin senior Easton Fulmer, Team Srock dropped a 100-86 decision to Team Ruhlman in the second annual Clarion County YMCA All-Star basketball games played Sunday at the Clarion County YMCA.
Gabriella Laderer went 3-for3 with three doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs as Franklin’s softball team improved to 2-0 on the season after a 16-1, three-inning rout of visiting Mercyhurst Prep on Saturday in non-region girls softball action.
BUTLER — Kyle Alexander collected two of Franklin’s 15 hits and finished with four RBIs as the Knights plated 13 runs in the final three innings to pull away for a 17-6, six-inning victory over Harbor Creek in the non-conference opener for both teams on Thursday night at Pullman Park.
Rilee Hanna socked a three-run home run and Trinity Edge pitched a three-hit shutout on Thursday as Franklin’s girls softball team opened its season with a 10-0 five-inning win over visiting Corry in Region 4 action.
Caleb Prettyman was a four-time winner while Drew Wilkinson, Olivia Rondinelli and Rosie Ferraro each were three-time winners as the Franklin boys and girls track and field teams swept visiting Eisenhower on Thursday in the non-conference opener for both teams.
I love baseball. It’s hands-down my favorite sport and has been since I was just a little tyke playing catch with my dad in our yard. There are hundreds of different reasons why I think it’s so great, but just suffice it to say that I love the game of baseball and always will.
CHICORA — Led by triple winners Griffin Booher and Rossi McMillen, Karns City’s boys and girls track and field teams opened up the 2022 KSAC season by sweeping visiting Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley. The boys posted a 93-57 victory while the girls notched a 111-38 verdict.
LINESVILLE — Rocky Grove’s Brett Stevenson racked up 19 service points and Wyatt Gregory added 15, but it wasn’t enough as the Orioles’ boys volleyball team dropped its season opener on the road to Conneaut Area, 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12.
The PIAA basketball playoffs may be over, but the games are not quite done as a pair of senior all-star basketball games will take place over the next two weekends involving quite a few area players from both District 9 and District 10.
When I started at The Derrick back in the 1970s, Oil City and Venango (then) Christian were pretty good in basketball, not so much in football. But, I thought back then, given all that, either school would sooner produce a pro football player before a pro basketball player.
After putting together one of the greatest careers in Franklin High School boys basketball history, Easton Fulmer added another honor to his resume as he was named the Region 4 player of the year on Thursday as District 10 released its boys basketball all-region teams.
SHARON — Liam Klingensmith, Ben Pollock and Brett Chartraw posted straight-set singles victories on Thursday as the Tigers blanked visiting Oil City, 5-0, in the 2022 boys tennis opener for both squads.
Franklin’s Camdon Bashor was named a tri-player of the year along with Grove City’s Delaney Callahan while Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby and Maplewood’s Sadie Thomas were selected as players of the year as District 10 released its girls basketball all-stars teams on Wednesday night.
LEWISBURG — Franklin’s Alaina Brown earned all-state recognition while Oil City’s Morgan Stover broke a 30-year-old school record as the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships wrapped up on Saturday at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
ERIE — Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner grappled his way to a state championship on Saturday, claiming the 97-pound title of the junior high division at the Keystone State Wrestling Championships, which were held at Erie Insurance Arena.
LEWISBURG — Franklin’s Camden Smith and the Oil City girls’ 200 medley relay team each earned all-state recognition during the first day of action on Friday at the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships held at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
MANHEIM — Former Franklin High School wrestling standout and current Lock Haven University head coach Scott Moore has been named as one of eight finalists for the 2022 National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division I Coach of the Year honors.