LOCK HAVEN - It's been quite a week for former North Clarion basketball standout Tori Obenrader. Not only did the sophomore lead Gannon University to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference women's title on Sunday night, but she was also named Most Valuable Player of the tournament. A few days earlier, however, Obenrader and another ex-KSAC star, Slippery Rock senior Brooke Hinderliter, were each named to the PSAC's Western Division first team.
Obenrader is averaging team-highs in points (16.9) and rebounds (8.2) per game. She's also shooting 37 percent (31-for-84) from beyond the arc and has collected 35 assists, 28 steals and 12 blocks while starting all 31 games this season.