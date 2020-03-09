Obenrader leads Gannon to crown

INDIANA - Gannon University's women's basketball team overcame a sluggish first half to win the 2020 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Championship with a 50-40 win against No. 7 IUP on Sunday afternoon at the Kovalchick Complex.
Gannon sophomore forward Tori Obenrader was named the Most Valuable Player after producing a game-high double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds as the Golden Knights improved to 25-6 on the season and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship. IUP fell to 28-3 with the loss.