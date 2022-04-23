OC netters swept in double dip

GROVE CITY — Oil City’s boys tennis team fell to 3-7 overall on the season and 3-6 in Region 1 after dropping both ends of a doubleheader to Grove City on Friday. The Oilers lost the opener, which was a continuation of a match started on April 11 that was postponed due to rain, by a 5-0 margin before falling by a 3-2 margin on the back end in a pro set match with the Eagles.
In the first contest, the Oilers gave GC all they could handle in singles action with Ryan Waugman needing three sets, including a tie-breaker, to beat Mason Stephens, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2. John Pardee followed the same pattern for the Oilers in a 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-2 loss to Nathaniel Collins. Caleb Baumgartner closed out the singles play with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win over Jackson Dilks.