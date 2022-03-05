OC stumbles in title tilt

ERIE — Heading into Friday night’s District 10 Class 4A boys basketball championship at the Hagerty Family Events Center, Oil City had accounted for exactly half of the losses that appeared on Fairview’s record.
Back on January 21st, the Oilers handed the Tigers a 35-30 loss, one of just two on the season for Fairview. In other words, Oil City had the bluprint: control the pace and keep the score low.
SLIPPERY ROCK — The third time was better, but it still wasn’t a charm for Rocky Grove’s boys basketball team Friday night against Kennedy Catholic in the District 10 Class 2A championship game at Slippery Rock University’s Morrow Field House.
CHICORA — Micah Rupp nearly recorded a triple-double Friday night as Karns City advanced to the PIAA state playoffs with a 49-46 overtime victory over Keystone in a District 9 Class 2A boys basketball consolation game.
SHARON — Cranberry freshman Elijah Brosius and Franklin sophomore Cael Dailey each advanced to the semifinals on Friday on Day 1 of the 2022 Northwest Class 2A Regional wrestling tournament got underway at Sharon High School.
GENEVA, Ohio — Led by second-place finishes from Oil City’s girls 200 medley relay team and from Franklin’s Alaina Brown in the girls 200 I.M., the Oilers and Knights swim teams turned in a number of stellar performances on Day 1 of the 2022 District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships on Fri…
MEADVILLE — For the first three quarters of Friday night’s District 10 Class 3A championship game, it was still unclear whether Franklin was going to be able to come out on top and secure its second straight district title against upset-minded Seneca at Meadville High School.
A pair of District 9 championships are on the line tonight in a doubleheader at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium. In the opener, Clarion-Limestone’s girls basketball team will tangle with Brockway in a Class 2A showdown at 6 p.m. while the nightcap features Redbank Valley again…
A total of 31 swimmers from Oil City and Franklin High Schools will be competing in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships being held today and Saturday at the S.P.I.R.E. Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Thirty area wrestlers throughout Districts 9 and 10 — headlined by four district champions — will converge on Sharon High School today and Saturday for the 2022 Northwest Class 2A Regional tournament with a shot at the PIAA bracket on the line.
It’s title time for three local boys basketball teams today as Oil City, Franklin and Rocky Grove will all play for District 10 championships at three different locations. All three games are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The controversial shift from a Monday deer opener to a Saturday opening day in 2019 infuriated many deer camp members while making participation easier for hunters who couldn’t get off work or school on Mondays.
SHARON — Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby poured in a game-high 25 points Wednesday night to power the Sailors to a 45-42 overtime victory against Mercyhurst Prep in a District 10 Class 3A girls basketball semifinal showdown at Sharon High School.
EMPORIUM — Christian Simko bucketed 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds as Clarion kept its hopes alive of earning the fifth and final playoff spot out of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs with a 61-54 victory over Cameron County on Wednesday night in the semifinals of the consolation bracket.
DuBOIS — Bryson Bain popped in nine of his team-high 15 points in the second half Tuesday night as Redbank Valley outlasted Keystone, 42-32 in a District 9 Class 2A semifinal boys basketball matchup at DuBois High School.
MEADVILLE — Meadville Area Senior High sits a little under 30 miles from Rocky Grove High School, but on Tuesday night when the Orioles’ boys basketball team walked off the floor at the House of Thrills and into its locker room, they let out a roar that likely could have been heard all the w…
DUBOIS — Moniteau’s shot at a District 9 title went by the wayside on Monday night as the Warriors dropped a 53-24 decision to Punxsutawney in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal held at DuBois High School.
EDINBORO — Slippery Rock University’s Cecily Greggs leaped her way to the high jump title on Sunday at the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships held at Edinboro University.
SHARON — Cochranton’s Jack Martinec, Grove City’s Hunter Hohman and Titusville’s Brock Covell each took home titles on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A wrestling championships held at Sharon High School.
FARRELL — Lakeview’s duo of Reese Gadsby and Amber Sefton propelled the Sailors into the District 10 Class 3A girls baskeball semifinals with a 52-39 victory over Northwestern at Farrell High School on Saturday.
CLARION — Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius was one of 10 area wrestlers from the District 9 Class 2A tournament who qualified for regionals as he took home the title at 106 pounds on Saturday at Clarion University.
SHARON — Franklin sophomore Cael Dailey and a trio of Cochranton seniors — Jack Martinec, Stetson Boozer and Louden Gledhill — all advanced to the semifinals of the District 10 Class 2A Wrestling Championships, which got underway Friday night at Sharon High School.
ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic’s Charlie Breindel rifled in a game-high 22 points Friday night as the top-seeded Crusaders outlasted visiting Clarion, 51-36 in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class 1A boys basketball playoffs.
GENEVA, Ohio — Adalyn Snow recorded three individual first-place finishes and six other swimmers also had victories as the Oil City YMCA River Otters captured the Northwest Pennsylvania Championship Swim Meet held last weekend at the Spire Institute.
After claiming the District 10 Class 3A title last season, one of the big checkmarks on the Franklin boys basketball team’s to-do list for this year was to defend that title and repeat as district champions.
ERIE — Oil City’s Judias Johnson poured in eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter on Thursday night as the Oilers rallied to knock off Harbor Creek, 39-36 in a boys quarterfinal-round matchup in the District 10 Class 4A tournament at the Hagerty Family Events Center.
STRATTANVILLE — Tyler Albright pumped in a game-high 23 points as Keystone pulled away for a 51-44 victory over Clarion-Limestone in the quarterfinal round of the District 9 Class 2A boys basketball playoffs on Wednesday night at Clarion-Limestone High School.
RIMERSBURG — Union’s Dominika Logue led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points as the Golden Damsels pulled away in the second half for a 49-31 victory over visiting Port Allegany on Tuesday night in a first-round game of the District 9 Class 1A girls basketball tournament.
CLARION — It took Clarion’s boys basketball team a quarter to settle down, but once it did, the defending Class 1A champion settled in and bulldozed past Sheffield for a 60-41 victory in the opening round the District 9 playoffs on Tuesday night.
FOXBURG — Baylee Blauser and Keira McVay teamed up to score 27 points as Allegheny-Clarion Valley closed out its season in winning fashion with a 45-23 victory over visiting Eisenhower on Saturday in non-conference girls basketball action.
SHARON — Led by Cael Dailey’s second-place performance at 106 pounds, Franklin’s wrestling team advanced five matmen to districts after the second day of action on Saturday at the District 10 Section 2-AA tournament held at Sharon High School.
On Friday night at the House of Hustle, as Oil City celebrated Senior Night against Corry in a Region 5 clash, it was only fitting that their lone senior lifted them to victory — with the help of a couple of juniors along the way.
HERMITAGE — Elijah Harden and Gio Magestro netted 15 points apiece Friday night as Kennedy Catholic recorded a 61-36 win over visiting Rocky Grove in the regular season and Region 1 finale for both teams.