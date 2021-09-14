OC to host Sharon in Week 4

Instead of having back-to-back weeks off in the middle of the regular season, Oil City’s football team has scheduled Sharon for this Friday, Sept. 17, in a non-region contest at the Oil Field. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Coach Dan York’s Oilers were originally slated to have a bye, but they were forced to cancel their Week 3 contest with Wilmington due to a COVID-19 situation, which cut their schedule down to just seven games. The matchup with the Tigers will bump it back up to eight, barring any unforeseen circumstances.