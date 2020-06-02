Oil City 55-Plus League to begin June 17

The Oil City 55-Plus Softball League will hold its first day of practices on Monday, June 8, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Mitchell Avenue ballfields and the first official day for games is Wednesday, June 17. Players representing the five teams, are (from left): Daye Phillipi (Giant Eagle), Dick Clark (Oil City VFW), Chuck Davis (DJ Posey), Charlie Quigley (Dr. Smith's) and Larry Sherman (Double Play). The league, which is open to all players regardless of skill level, voted to pay the sponsor fees to assist in COVID-19 relief. For additional information, call Rick at (814) 673-1565.