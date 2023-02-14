Oil City boys are R1 champs

Members of Oil City’s boys swim team celebrate clinching the Region 1 title on Monday night as assistant coach Stacia Fennick prepares to jump into the pool. Head coach Eric Smith also swam a victory lap with the team.
Members of Oil City’s boys swim team celebrate clinching the Region 1 title on Monday night as assistant coach Stacia Fennick prepares to jump into the pool. Head coach Eric Smith also swam a victory lap with the team.
Photo by Eric Elliott
Oil City’s Connor Malek wins the boys 100 backstroke during Monday night’s region-clinching win against Slippery Rock.
Photo by Eric Elliott
Oil City’s Emily Russell wins the girls 200 freestyle during Monday’s Region 1 meet against Slippery Rock.
Led by triple winners Logan Rakow and Charlie Motter, Oil City’s boys swim team clinched the Region 1 championship Monday night with an 87-52 victory over visiting Slippery Rock. The Oilers are now 12-0 and can complete the first undefeated season in school history with a win on Thursday at Sharon. Slippery Rock gained a split by winning the girls meet, 115-55.
Rakow took the 100 butterfly and Motter captured the 100 freestyle and both were members of two winning relays — the 200 medley and 200 freestyle. Sam Smith also took part on both relays.
Led by triple winners Logan Rakow and Charlie Motter, Oil City’s boys swim team clinched the Region 1 championship Monday night with an 87-52 victory over visiting Slippery Rock. The Oilers are now 12-0 and can complete the first undefeated season in school history with a win on Thursday at …
MEADVILLE — Jamie Blum, Estella Adams and Katie Boal teamed up to net 43 points as Franklin’s girls basketball team took to the road to take down homestanding Meadville, 59-31, on Monday in Region 5 play at the House of Thrills.
Braden Scarvel and Liam Campbell rifled in 15 points apiece as Sharpsville recorded a 74-43 road win over Venango Catholic on Saturday in non-conference boys basketball action at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Damon Curry tickled the twine for a game-high 22 points while he also pulled down eight rebounds as Franklin won its 11th straight game overall and 22nd consecutive in region play following a 62-40 victory over visiting Corry on Friday in Region 6 boys basketball action at the Castle.
CLARION — Fresh off of scoring her 1,000th point the night before, Natalie Bowser showed now signs of slowing down as she netted 20 points to lead Keystone to a 31-30 victory on the road over Clarion on Friday in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball play.
After a season in which he made national news, Oil City running back Ethen Knox has collected another national award by being named to the 2022-23 All-USA Today High School Sports Awards Offensive Football Team on Monday.
Led by triple winner Caleb Stover and its overall depth, Oil City’s boys swim team clinched at least a share of the Region 1 title Thursday night following a 93-71 victory over Franklin in a meet at the Franklin YMCA. The Oiler girls made it a sweep as Emily Russell and Kallie Smith won four…
Franklin’s Estella Adams scored 10 of her career-high 21 points in the fourth quarter Thursday evening as the Knights pulled away for a 52-29 win over Oil City in a Region 5 girls basketball showdown at the Castle.
NEW BETHLEHEM — In the moments leading up to Wednesday night’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball showdown between North Clarion and homestanding Redbank Valley, it had the feel of a playoff environment.
FOXBURG — Zander Laughlin and Payton Johnston poured in 16 points apiece as Union pulled away in the second half to record a 65-43 victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Wednesday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball action.
Damon Curry was on fire on Tuesday night at the Launch Pad as the Franklin junior buried seven three-pointers en route to a career-high 38 points in leading the visiting Knights to their 10 straight win with an 82-50 rout of Titusville in Region 6 boys basketball action.
After falling a game behind first place in Region 6 last week, Oil City’s boys basketball team was looking to remain in contention for the league crown as they hosted Corry on Tuesday night at the House of Hustle.
Senior Connor Malek picked up three first-place finishes on Monday night as Oil City’s boys swim team remained undefeated following a 110-58 victory at home against Titusville. The Rockets, however, gained a split by winning the girls meet, 107-59.
Devin Zerbe led three players in double figures with 13 points as Cranberry recorded a 65-41 victory over visiting Venango Catholic on Monday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.
BROOKVILLE — Cranberry’s wrestling team went 1-1 on the day Saturday en route to reaching the quarterfinals before being upended in the semifinals of the District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet Championships held at Brookville High School.
TITUSVILLE — Oil City’s Jake Hornbeck led four players in double figures with 19 points Friday night as the Oilers bounced back from a loss at Franklin on Tuesday with a 75-55 win over Titusville in a Region 6 boys basketball matchup at the Launch Pad.
After taking over sole possession of first place in Region 6 following an emotional win over rival Oil City earlier in the week, Franklin’s boys basketball team was looking to solidify its position atop the region standings with a season sweep over visiting Warren on Friday night at the Castle.
Alaina Brown and Sydni Hoobler were each four-event winners as Franklin’s girls swim team pulled out an 86-75 victory over visiting Sharon on Thursday in Region 1 action while the Knights’ boys team followed suit with a 97-70 win to make it a sweep.
CORRY — Despite being outscored 11-0 in the first quarter and without the services of head coach Jake Stevens, Oil City’s girls basketball team battled back to beat homestanding Corry, 37-32, in overtime on Thursday night in a Region 5 action at the Beaver Dam.
STRATTANVILLE — Alex Painter rifled in a career-high 19 points while also adding four steals Wednesday night as homestanding Clarion-Limestone kept its impressive win streak intact with a 78-60 victory over Union in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball action.
KARNS CITY — Madison McFarland and Lily Homan teamed up to net nine points in overtime as North Clarion went on the road to outlast Karns City, 49-45, in a KSAC girls basketball showdown on Tuesday night.
HADLEY — Rocky Grove’s trio of Quinn Ritchey, Schiffer Anderson and Blayne Baker combined for 44 points Tuesday night as the Orioles snapped a three-game losing skid with a 61-55 road win over Commodore Perry in Region 1 boys basketball action.
Over the past three seasons, the rivalry on the basketball court between Franklin and Oil City has been virtually non-existent as the two teams didn’t compete in the same region and they met only twice over that span, with the Knights winning both in dominant fashion.
Oil City’s boys swim team remained undefeated while the girls also prevailed Monday night in a Region 1 meet at Grove City. The Oiler boys improved to 8-0 with a 97-73 verdict while the OC girls moved to 5-3 with a 92-75 decision.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Midway through Saturday’s highly anticipated District 9 girls basketball matchup between homestanding Redbank Valley and Otto-Eldred, it looked as if the Bulldogs would have no problem adding their latest blowout victory to a season full of them.
Devon Lauer rifled in 19 points as Clarion improved to 12-5 on the season following a 70-48 victory over North Clarion on Saturday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball action.