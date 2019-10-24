Advanced tickets for this Saturday's Oil City Oilers District 10 Class 5A football playoff game are available at: gofan.co/PIAAD10 for $6 plus fees. Tickets at the gate are $8. Coach Dan York's undefeated Oilers will take on General McLane in a semifinal-round matchup at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Franklin High School field. The gates will open at 6 p.m.

