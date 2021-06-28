Oil City, Franklin rake in all-region track and field awards

CLARION - Clarion University announced on Thursday that Jeremiah Welch has been named as the athletic department's full-time strength and conditioning coach. Welch comes to Clarion having spent the last several years working in Division I athletics.
It had been a long day. On the water in the Quetico Wilderness by eight in the morning, we had paddled constantly against, across and with the wind through humid heat and rain and under clouds and rainbows and brief periods of dazzling sun. Multiple trips over 10 portages over beaver dams an…
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
The High School Senior Baseball All-Star Game will feature the Eagles, coached by Penn State DuBois manager Tom Calliari, against the Bucks, who will be coached by Penn State DuBois assistant coach Mike Nesbitt.
Dean Hannah, the son of former Pennsylvania residents Keith and Rachel Hannah and grandson of local residents Don and Connie Hannah, has been selected by various major national baseball organizations to participate in their invitation-only events this summer.
BRISTOL, Tenn. - King University's Jayne Wolbert was awarded Scholar All-America honors on Monday by the Collegiate Triathlon Association and USA Triathlon for her efforts in the classroom while also being a scholar-athlete.
TYRONE - A half dozen Central Clarion football players sent Hall of Fame coach Larry Wiser out in style this past Sunday as the North squad rallied for a wild 26-22 victory in the 36th Annual Lezzer Lumber game at Tyrone Stadium.
With more Sunday hunting opportunities on the way, additional days available for hunters to fill their antlerless deer tags and the biggest allotment of elk licenses yet, the 2021-22 season is one that Pennsylvania hunters are eagerly awaiting.
ERIE - A pair of former area softball players received postseason accolades recently after starring for Penn State Behrend's women's team this spring. Senior Mackenzie McIntire of Lakeview not only was named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) Softball Player of the Year, but…
ERIE - After an impressive run in the District 9 Class 1A softball playoffs, Clarion-Limestone's season came to an end in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Monday as a late Lions' rally came up short in a 9-5 loss to Cambridge Springs at Penn State Behrend.
What a wild and crazy ride it's been for Franklin's girls softball team this season, one that saw the Knights struggle to put nine healthy players on the field for a few games, but also one that saw them capture the first District 10 championship in school history.