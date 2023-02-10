Oil City River Otters

Members of the Oil City YMCA River Otters swim team celebrate their recent first-place finish in the Franklin YMCA Invitational.

Led by a record-setting performance from Ayla Hall, the Oil City YMCA River Otters swim team placed first in the Franklin YMCA Invitational, which was held Jan. 28.

Hall broke the girls 11-12 100 butterfly record with a time of 1:12.72. In addition, Hall also recorded first-place finishes in both the 100 and 200 freestyle events.

Berries bury Chucks on mat
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Cranberry went on the road Thursday and made short work of Punxsutawney, claiming eight of the 11 contested matches en route to a 50-18 victory in District 9 wrestling action.

Knights dribble past Oilers
Franklin’s Estella Adams scored 10 of her career-high 21 points in the fourth quarter Thursday evening as the Knights pulled away for a 52-29 win over Oil City in a Region 5 girls basketball showdown at the Castle.

OC's Knox selected to All-USA Today team
After a season in which he made national news, Oil City running back Ethen Knox has collected another national award by being named to the 2022-23 All-USA Today High School Sports Awards Offensive Football Team on Monday.

Oiler swimmers double-dunk Knights
Led by triple winner Caleb Stover and its overall depth, Oil City’s boys swim team clinched at least a share of the Region 1 title Thursday night following a 93-71 victory over Franklin in a meet at the Franklin YMCA. The Oiler girls made it a sweep as Emily Russell and Kallie Smith won four…

Redbank tops North Clarion in matchup of 18-1 teams
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

NEW BETHLEHEM — In the moments leading up to Wednesday night’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball showdown between North Clarion and homestanding Redbank Valley, it had the feel of a playoff environment.

Union evens mark with road win at A-C Valley
FOXBURG — Zander Laughlin and Payton Johnston poured in 16 points apiece as Union pulled away in the second half to record a 65-43 victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Wednesday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball action.

Curry helps Knights to 10th straight
Damon Curry was on fire on Tuesday night at the Launch Pad as the Franklin junior buried seven three-pointers en route to a career-high 38 points in leading the visiting Knights to their 10 straight win with an 82-50 rout of Titusville in Region 6 boys basketball action.

Oilers pull away in fourth to stop Corry
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After falling a game behind first place in Region 6 last week, Oil City’s boys basketball team was looking to remain in contention for the league crown as they hosted Corry on Tuesday night at the House of Hustle.

Fires scorch Orioles
Rocky Grove kept it close through halftime, but Forest Area pulled away down the stretch for a 42-24 victory at the Nest in non-region girls basketball action on Tuesday.

Berries bounce Vikings at the Dome
Devin Zerbe led three players in double figures with 13 points as Cranberry recorded a 65-41 victory over visiting Venango Catholic on Monday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.

Cranberry matmen ousted in district semifinals

BROOKVILLE — Cranberry’s wrestling team went 1-1 on the day Saturday en route to reaching the quarterfinals before being upended in the semifinals of the District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet Championships held at Brookville High School.

Knights slay Dragons at the Castle
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After taking over sole possession of first place in Region 6 following an emotional win over rival Oil City earlier in the week, Franklin’s boys basketball team was looking to solidify its position atop the region standings with a season sweep over visiting Warren on Friday night at the Castle.

Knights post sweep at home; Oilers roll past Farrell

Alaina Brown and Sydni Hoobler were each four-event winners as Franklin’s girls swim team pulled out an 86-75 victory over visiting Sharon on Thursday in Region 1 action while the Knights’ boys team followed suit with a 97-70 win to make it a sweep.

Oiler girls notch OT victory
CORRY — Despite being outscored 11-0 in the first quarter and without the services of head coach Jake Stevens, Oil City’s girls basketball team battled back to beat homestanding Corry, 37-32, in overtime on Thursday night in a Region 5 action at the Beaver Dam.

Lions extend win streak to 15 straight
STRATTANVILLE — Alex Painter rifled in a career-high 19 points while also adding four steals Wednesday night as homestanding Clarion-Limestone kept its impressive win streak intact with a 78-60 victory over Union in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball action.

Knights take round one from Oilers
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Over the past three seasons, the rivalry on the basketball court between Franklin and Oil City has been virtually non-existent as the two teams didn’t compete in the same region and they met only twice over that span, with the Knights winning both in dominant fashion.

Knights, Oilers win on road
CORRY — Estella Adams netted six of her eight points in overtime as visiting Franklin pulled out a 34-30 victory over Corry on Monday night in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the Beaver Dam.

Union nips Panthers in OT thriller
KNOX — Skyler Roxbury scored eight of his 20 points in overtime as Union outlasted homestanding Keystone, 71-69, on Monday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball clash.

Oilers sweep Eagles; Knights dunk Steelers
Oil City’s boys swim team remained undefeated while the girls also prevailed Monday night in a Region 1 meet at Grove City. The Oiler boys improved to 8-0 with a 97-73 verdict while the OC girls moved to 5-3 with a 92-75 decision.

Terrors second-half surge no match for Redbank Valley
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

NEW BETHLEHEM — Midway through Saturday’s highly anticipated District 9 girls basketball matchup between homestanding Redbank Valley and Otto-Eldred, it looked as if the Bulldogs would have no problem adding their latest blowout victory to a season full of them.

Bobcats bounce Wolves, 70-48
Devon Lauer rifled in 19 points as Clarion improved to 12-5 on the season following a 70-48 victory over North Clarion on Saturday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball action.

Oilers, Knights pad win streaks
WARREN — Oil City’s Cam VanWormer buried a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer Friday night to lift the Oilers past homestanding Warren, 60-58, in a Region 6 boys basketball classic.

Knights, Oilers earn splits in pool
SLIPPERY ROCK — Franklin’s boys swim team won nine of the 11 events on Thursday night en route to a 116-43 Region 1 victory over homestanding Slippery Rock. The Rockets earned a split by winning the girls meet, 122-47.

Knights tame Tigers, 31-30
GUYS MILLS — Franklin’s Jeremy Cunningham capped off a furious late-match rally with a 6-1 decision in the final bout as the Knights pulled out a wild 31-30 win over homestanding Maplewood in a Region 2 wrestling thriller.

Oilers make it 10 wins in a row
Oil City senior Jake Hornbeck turned in another double-double performance Tuesday night as the red-hot Oilers made it 10 straight wins after a 69-32 dismantling of Conneaut Area in a Region 6 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.

Knights top Oilers in R5 matchup
Sydney Stevens buried a three-pointer as the first-quarter buzzer sounded, sparking a big second frame for visiting Franklin that proved to be the difference in a 53-38 victory over Oil City in Region 5 girls basketball action on Monday night at the House of Hustle.