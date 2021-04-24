Jake Liederbach provided the lone victory for Oil City in a 4-1 loss to visiting Grove City in Region 1 tennis action on Friday.
Liederbach's win came in the No. 3 singles match, where he outlasted Nathan Collins, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5).
BROOKVILLE - Cranberry's Jenna Reynolds notched two inside-the-park home runs and Rylee Coe went 4-for-4 as the Berries doubled up Brookville, 18-9, in non-region softball action on Friday.
Friday afternoon at the Sandycreek Elementary School field marked the first time in more than a decade that Rocky Grove and Franklin squared off on the softball diamond and, wow, the homestanding Knights put on quite a show. Bolstered by a 19-hit attack, some flashy baserunning and a rock so…
TITUSVILLE - Ashley Alcorn racked up three victories on Friday as Franklin's girls track and field team pulled out a 75-69 win over homestanding Titusville in a non-region showdown. The Knights' boys team didn't fare so well as it suffered its first loss of the season in an 80-68 loss to the…
Cranberry's Kenny Lavrich ripped a two-run homer in the first inning and the Berries went on to post a 10-2 win over visiting Forest Area in KSAC baseball action on Friday.
KNOX - Cranberry's Austin Shoup went 3-for-6 and drove in four runs Thursday as the Berries came out on top of a barnburner with homestanding Keystone, 19-17, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference baseball showcase.
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's Cody Daniels and David Stamm were triple winners in the boys meet while Hannah Burgoon won four events in the girls meet as the Warriors swept visiting Clarion-Limestone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet on Thursday.
KNOX - Cranberry's Alisha Beggs slammed a tie-breaking, two-run home run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday as the Berries rallied for a 7-5 victory over homestanding Keystone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball showdown.
Steve Ward, a 1969 graduate of Cranberry High School, was honored recently for his 50 years of service as a PIAA official in the gymnasium at Moniteau High School where ironically, he officiated his first-ever varsity basketball game in the late 1970s.
Rocky Grove's Caden Toscano cranked two home runs while driving in five runs on Tuesday as the Orioles rolled over Youngsville, 15-0, in three innings during a Region 3 baseball matchup.
Oil City's Mason Stephens, Kevin Morrison and Jake Liederbach rolled to singles victories on Tuesday and the host Oilers also swept the doubles matches for a 5-0 victory over Kennedy Catholic in Region 1 tennis play.
MEADVILLE - Led by four-event winner Connor Nightingale, Franklin's boys track and field team remained undefeated on Tuesday after rolling to a 115-31 victory over homestanding Meadville in a Region 3 track and field meet. The host Bulldogs gained a split by taking the girls meet, 82-68.
Having moved up its game with visiting Grove City a day to try and avoid some inclement weather, Oil City's baseball team ran into a different kind of storm against the Eagles on Tuesday afternoon in their Region 2 meeting.
Cranberry's Reyna Watson went 4-for-4 at the plate with one of the Berries' seven doubles during Tuesday's 17-6 five-inning rout of Clarion-Limestone in KSAC softball action.
GROVE CITY -Jake Liederbach won his singles match, but it was the only victory Oil City would record as the Oilers fell to homestanding Grove City, 4-1, in Region 1 tennis play on Monday.
Thomas Jefferson High School senior Hallie Findlan earned all-state recognition in the 2021 PIAA Swimming Championships by placing fourth in the girls 50-yard freestyle.
Madison McFarland, Jessica Wagner and Maggie Boehme each belted two-run homers Monday as Forest Area rolled to a 15-4 five-inning road win over Rocky Grove in a non-conference softball matchup.
LATROBE - Thiel College's women's tennis team won a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) match on the road Sunday over the Saint Vincent Bearcats, 5-4.
Tomcats in fourth place
KNOX - Koby Buzard raked in four wins as Keystone's boys track and field team dropped visiting Karns City, 81-69, in KSAC track action on Monday. The Panthers girls fell in the dual meet, 106-40, to the Gremlins.
After dropping its first two games of the season, Franklin High School's baseball team was in search of its sixth straight victory on Monday afternoon against visiting Seneca in a Region 4 matchup.
Charlie Motter blasted a double and ripped a home run while driving in three runs to lead homestanding Oil City to an 11-1, five-inning victory over Wilmington in a non-region clash on Saturday.
Franklin held off a final at-bat comeback from visiting Grove City en route to a 4-3 victory in non-region baseball action on Saturday.
DUBOIS - Forest Area grabbed an early lead but let it slip away in the later innings en route to a 5-1 loss on the road to Brockway in non-conference baseball play at DuBois' Stern Field.
Oil City's girls track team had five double-winners and Franklin's boys team had three as area thinclads fought through the rain and cold during a tri-meet at Franklin High School on Friday with Oil City and Sharpsville.
Franklin's Alaina Brown and Oil City's Morgan Stover received a pair of Region 1 first-team nods on the girls side while Oil City's Nick Richar was also named to the first team for the boys as District 10 released its all-star swimming selections on Friday.
Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton and Franklin's Easton Fulmer and Hayden Adams nabbed all-district honors on Thursday as District 10 released its boys basketball all-stars for the 2020-21 season.
Rocky Grove fell to 2-3-1 on the season after an 18-3, five-inning loss at home to Cambridge Springs in Region 2 softball play on Thursday.
Franklin's Noah Kockler did it all Thursday afternoon, going 3-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs while pitching a complete game with 11 strikeouts as the Knights cruised past homestanding Northwestern, 7-2, in Region 4 baseball action.
Mother Nature wasn't doing the athletes any favors on Thursday, but that didn't matter to Cranberry's boys and girls track and field teams as they fought through rain, snow and cold - sometimes all three at the same time - to come away with a sweep over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in K…
As the current head baseball coach for Rocky Grove and the former head coach at Cochranton, Wednesday afternoon's Region 3 game between the two schools at the Valley Grove Elementary School field turned out to be a pretty special day for Geoff Sanner.
Franklin's Camdon Bashor and Zelika Hartle were honored on Wednesday as District 10 released its girls basketball all-stars for the 2020-2021 season.
