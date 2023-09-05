Oiler JV squad improves to 2-0 on gridiron

Steven Heise threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns while he also carried four times for 65 yards and another score as Oil City’s junior varsity football team inproved to 2-0 after blanking visiting Corry on Saturday at the Oil City High School field.
Heise connected with Dan DeLong on a 91-yard scoring pass while he also hooked up with De’Vaughn Griffin for a 21-yard TD strike. Griffin also added 59 yards on the ground and two scores. Sean Alexander was the leading rusher for the Oilers with 156 yards and a TD on 14 totes while Brayden Buzard and Trenton Grooms also had rushing TDs.