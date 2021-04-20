GROVE CITY -Jake Liederbach won his singles match, but it was the only victory Oil City would record as the Oilers fell to homestanding Grove City, 4-1, in Region 1 tennis play on Monday.

Liederbach's win came in the No. 3 singles match, where he topped Nathan Collins 6-0, 7-6 (7-5).

Fires power past Orioles in 5 innings

Madison McFarland, Jessica Wagner and Maggie Boehme each belted two-run homers Monday as Forest Area rolled to a 15-4 five-inning road win over Rocky Grove in a non-conference softball matchup.

Keystone thinclads split with Karns City

KNOX - Koby Buzard raked in four wins as Keystone's boys track and field team dropped visiting Karns City, 81-69, in KSAC track action on Monday. The Panthers girls fell in the dual meet, 106-40, to the Gremlins.

Fires fall to Rovers on diamond

DUBOIS - Forest Area grabbed an early lead but let it slip away in the later innings en route to a 5-1 loss on the road to Brockway in non-conference baseball play at DuBois' Stern Field.

Knights, Oilers shine in rain
Knights, Oilers shine in rain

Oil City's girls track team had five double-winners and Franklin's boys team had three as area thinclads fought through the rain and cold during a tri-meet at Franklin High School on Friday with Oil City and Sharpsville.

District 10 releases swimming all-stars

Franklin's Alaina Brown and Oil City's Morgan Stover received a pair of Region 1 first-team nods on the girls side while Oil City's Nick Richar was also named to the first team for the boys as District 10 released its all-star swimming selections on Friday.

Clayton, Fulmer earn first-team honors

Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton and Franklin's Easton Fulmer and Hayden Adams nabbed all-district honors on Thursday as District 10 released its boys basketball all-stars for the 2020-21 season.

Kockler leads Knights to R-4 victory
Kockler leads Knights to R-4 victory

Franklin's Noah Kockler did it all Thursday afternoon, going 3-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs while pitching a complete game with 11 strikeouts as the Knights cruised past homestanding Northwestern, 7-2, in Region 4 baseball action.

Berries bust out snow shoes
Berries bust out snow shoes

Mother Nature wasn't doing the athletes any favors on Thursday, but that didn't matter to Cranberry's boys and girls track and field teams as they fought through rain, snow and cold - sometimes all three at the same time - to come away with a sweep over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in K…

Orioles clip Cardinals
Orioles clip Cardinals

  • Joe Henderson Contributing writer

As the current head baseball coach for Rocky Grove and the former head coach at Cochranton, Wednesday afternoon's Region 3 game between the two schools at the Valley Grove Elementary School field turned out to be a pretty special day for Geoff Sanner.

Knights rout Oilers in R4 showdown

Franklin pitchers Sydni Hoobler and Brandy Atwell teamed up to hold Oil City to just one hit and one run as the Knights' offense was clicking on all cylinders to romp Oil City, 14-1, in five innings during a Region 4 softball matchup on Tuesday.

O's netters drop match to Rockets

Rocky Grove's No. 1 doubles tandem of Tyler Thompson and Desiree Dulaney remained undefeated on the season, but it wasn't enough as the Orioles' tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss to Titusville in Region 1 action at Franklin High School on Tuesday.

Franklin splits with OC
Franklin splits with OC

Connor Nightingale racked up four victories to lead Franklin's boys track and field team to a 91-50 victory over visiting Oil City, but Jenna Fischli took home three wins for the Oilers on the girls side to lead them to a 111-38 win to split the Region 3 dual meet.

Bulldogs' offense rips past Falcons

FOXBURG - Redbank Valley's bats were firing on all cylinders as the Bulldogs charged to a 25-6, five-inning victory over homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC softball contest.

PGC: antlered and antlerless deer season to run concurent

At the recent Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meeting, it was approved that the slate of deer seasons for the 2021-22 license year will allow for concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer through the duration of the firearms deer season in all Wildlife Management Units (WMUs).

Franklin slugs its way past Clarion

CLARION - Franklin dug itself a deep early hole but bludgeoned the scoreboard in the late inning to earn a 17-12, come-from-behind victory on the road over Clarion in non-region baseball play on Saturday.

Fischli picks up four wins in Oil City tri-meet

ERIE - Oil City's girls track and field team won 14 of the 18 contested events on Saturday at the Hagerty Family Events Centers en route to cruising to a tri-meet victory with 110 points while Villa Maria could only counter with 47 and Mercyhurst Prep 20. The Oilers' boys team split their po…

Oilers, Knights win on diamond

Oil City's Alex Wolbert drove in two RBIs and Charlie Motter was lights out on the mound as the Oilers cruised to a 6-2 victory over Slippery Rock in a Region 2 tilt at Oil City High School on Friday afternoon.

Bulldogs hang on to edge Oilers

Oil City's boys tennis squad watched its record dip to 3-4 on the season after a tough loss to Meadville, 3-2, in Region 2 action at Oil City High School on Friday afternoon.