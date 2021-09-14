Oil City claimed all three singles matches on its way to taking down Punxsutawney, 3-2, on Monday in non-region girls tennis action.
In the No. 1 match, Emily Russell rolled to a 6-1, 6-2 decision over Emily McMahon before Payton Burk blanked Brooke Skarbek, 6-0, 6-0, in the No. 2 contest. Cassidy Sutley wrapped up the singles sweep for the Oilers with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Rachael Parada.
Instead of having back-to-back weeks off in the middle of the regular season, Oil City’s football team has scheduled Sharon for this Friday, Sept. 17, in a non-region contest at the Oil Field. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
WEST MIDDLESEX — Matt Woolcock’s second-place finish led Cranberry’s boys cross country squad to the team title of the Big Red Invitational on Saturday, pacing the 30-team field. The Berries’ girls also fared well, placing fifth in its 22-team field.
RUSSELL — Through the first two games, the Franklin Knights football team has had its share of struggles in the first half. After all, they fell behind 28-7 in their season opener at Harbor Creek in the opening half and trailed 34-0 by halftime in their home opener last week against Fairview.
KNOX -- Bret Wingard ran for a touchdown and tossed two scoring passes to Zander McHenry on Friday as Keystone knocked off Brockway, 24-6, in a D9 Small South Division contest on First Responders/Military Appreciation Night at Keystone High School.
TIONESTA — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing shot a 39 to capture medalist honors on Thursday, but Clarion used its talented depth to sweep the next five spots and roll to another first-place finish in the fifth KSAC mega match of the season.
TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth and Gage Haniwalt each scored a pair of goals and assisted on another Thursday evening as the Knights overcame an early deficit to post a 7-1 victory over Titusville in a Region 4 boys soccer match at historic Carter Field.
HERMITAGE — Courtney Clark put together a stellar all-around game with 19 points, including five aces, 20 assists and four kills as Rocky Grove rallied for a 22-25, 20-25, 25-11, 25-23, 15-10 victory over homestanding Kennedy Catholic on Thursday night in Region 1 girls volleyball action.
After dropping its first two games of the season, the Franklin Knights football team will be on the prowl for their first victory tonight in a non-region game at Eisenhower. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
CLARION — One of the most recognizable Golden Eagle alumni of recent decades will soon have a permanent home in Tippin Gymnasium. John Calipari, a 1982 Clarion graduate and former men’s basketball player, will return to Clarion on Tuesday, Sept. 21, as the court in Tippin Gymnasium is offici…
Mary Matyasousky and Bella Toto claimed two of the three singles matches and Wilmington went on to sweep both doubles matches on Tuesday en route to a 4-1 win over homestanding Oil City in Region 1 girls tennis play.
CLARION — Clarion’s McKayla Kerle took home medalist honors with a 36, but Moniteau came away with the team victory in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls golf match played at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.
Nate Pfennigwerth tallied two goals and two assists while Gage Haniwalt added a pair of goals and an assist as Franklin’s boys soccer team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 5-3 victory over visiting Fort LeBoeuf on Tuesday in Region 4 action.
CLARION — A number of electrifying plays in the return game nearly drove the Golden Eagles to a come-from-behind victory, but Clarion University’s football team came up short at home on Saturday, falling 31-26 to Lake Erie at Memorial Stadium.
PORT ALLEGANY — Keystone quarterback Bret Wingard connected with Kyle Nellis for an 82-yard touchdown pass with just 2:21 to play in the game to provide the game-winning score in the Panthers’ 36-30 victory on the road over Port Allegany on Friday night in District 9 play.
Katie Beggs served for 20 points, including eight aces, and added five kills Friday night as Christian Life Academy’s girls volleyball team rallied to beat visiting CCSI, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-12 in a New-Penn Christian Conference match.
After opening the season on the road last week, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will host Fairview for their home opener tonight in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
FOXBURG — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing fired the low round of the day with a sizzling 36, but Clarion’s depth proved to be the difference again as the Bobcats rolled to a first-place team victory in the third KSAC mega match of the season on Tuesday.
Christian Life Academy’s girls volleyball team was handed its first loss of the season with a 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 decision against visiting Crawford Christian Academy in New-Penn Christian Conference action.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Daniel Dye, the son of Rocky Grove High School graduate Randy Dye, made his fifth career ARCA Menards Series national start on Sunday at the flat Milwaukee Mile oval, driving the No. 21 Solar-Fit, Race to Stop Suicide, Heise LED Chevrolet SS for GMS Racing.