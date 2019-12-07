Morgan Stover and Emily Russell each were four-time winners while Tommy Schneider and Zach Malek were three-time victors as the Oil City girls and boys swim teams opened the season with a sweep over visiting Brookville on Friday in a non-region meet.
Stover took first place in the 100 and 200 freestyle events and qualified for districts in both events while she also swam a leg on the winning 200 and 400 free relays. She was joined on the district-qualifying 200 free relay by Christa Schneider, Dana Wenner and Christina Smith while she also teamed up with Schneider, Brea Fennick and Russell on the 400 free relay.