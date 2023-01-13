Oil City used its depth in the boys meet while Kallie Smith and Emily Russell won four events each in the girls meet as the Oiler swim teams completed a home sweep against Franklin on Thursday in a Region 1 showdown. Oil City’s boys improved to 4-0 with a 97-71 win while the Oiler girls increased their mark to 3-1 with a 96-72 triumph.

Despite winning just four of the 11 events in the boys meet, Oil City’s depth proved to be the difference with numerous second-, third- and fourth-place finishes.

0
0
0
0
0

Local Sports

Berries bounce Union on road

RIMERSBURG — Noel Bunyak pour in 16 points — all in the second half — to lead Cranberry to a 68-55 victory on the road over Union in a KSAC contest on Thursday night.

Redbank Valley falls at Brockway
Local Sports

Redbank Valley falls at Brockway

NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley picked up four wins on the night, but it wasn’t enough as the homestanding Bulldogs dropped a 41-24 contest to Brockway in District 9 wrestling action on Thursday.

Oiler swimmers sweep Knights
Local Sports

Oiler swimmers sweep Knights

Oil City used its depth in the boys meet while Kallie Smith and Emily Russell won four events each in the girls meet as the Oiler swim teams completed a home sweep against Franklin on Thursday in a Region 1 showdown. Oil City’s boys improved to 4-0 with a 97-71 win while the Oiler girls incr…

Oil City girls get back in win column
Local Sports

Oil City girls get back in win column

Fresh off a 14-day layoff, Oil City’s girls basketball team finally opened up the 2023 portion of its schedule Thursday night and came away with a 49-35 win over Corry in a non-region matchup at the House of Hustle.

Knight matmen fall at Castle
Local Sports

Knight matmen fall at Castle

Franklin got pins from Cael Dailey and Trenton Rice and an last-second decision from Kadin Karns, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights dropped a 44-15 verdict to Commodore Perry in a Region 2 wrestling matchup at the Castle.

Hartle scores 36 as Wolves bounce Berries
Local Sports

Hartle scores 36 as Wolves bounce Berries

Aiden Hartle scorched the cords to finish with a game-high 36 points, including an 18-of-23 effort from the foul line, as North Clarion came away with a 71-64 win over homestanding Cranberry on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.

She-Wolves pick off Berries to stay unbeaten
Local Sports

She-Wolves pick off Berries to stay unbeaten

FRILLS CORNERS — Emma McFarland and Madison McFarland combined to score 21 points as North Clarion’s girls basketball team remained unbeaten after a 53-18 verdict over visiting Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup on Tuesday.

Whitman, Orioles soar past Raiders
Local Sports

Whitman, Orioles soar past Raiders

Senior D’Andre Whitman stuffed the stat sheet with game highs of 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in powering Rocky Grove to a 71-40 win over Reynolds in a non-region boys basketball contest at the Nest.

Streaking Oilers win again
Local Sports

Streaking Oilers win again

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

For the second time in five days, Oil City’s boys basketball team squared off against Greenville. And, for the second time in five days, the Oilers’ defense put the clamps down on the Trojans and picked up a non-region victory.

OC swimmers split with Titusville
Local Sports

OC swimmers split with Titusville

TITUSVILLE — Logan Rakow was a four-event winner Monday night as Oil City’s boys swim team remained undefeated following a 102-68 victory over homestanding Titusville in a Region 1 meet. The Rockets earned a split as the girls team posted a identical 102-68 decision over the Oilers.

Tigers race past Orioles in R-2 matchup
Local Sports

Tigers race past Orioles in R-2 matchup

Rhealynn Koelle led a balanced Maplewood scoring attack with a game-high 10 points Monday night as the Tigers tamed homestanding Rocky Grove, 52-9 in a Region 2 girls basketball contest at the Nest.

Local Sports

Lions throttle Rams for 11th win of season

JOHNSONBURG — Jordan Hesdon led four players in double figures with a game-high 16 points as Clarion-Limestone improved to 11-1 on the season following a 61-36 dismantling of Johnsonburg in non-conference action.

Knights battle past Rockets, 55-50
Local Sports

Knights battle past Rockets, 55-50

SLIPPERY ROCK — Coming off an impressive win over Hickory the night before, Franklin’s boys basketball team had to overcome a slow start against Slippery Rock to come away with a 55-50 victory over the Rockets in non-region action on Saturday at Slippery Rock University.

Como leads Grove City past Farrell
Local Sports

Como leads Grove City past Farrell

FARRELL — Piper Como buried seven three-pointers on her way to a 29-point night as Grove City’s girls basketball team jumped out to a big first-half lead en route to a 49-38 win over Farrell in non-region play on Saturday.

Berries roll; She-Wolves stay perfect
Local Sports

Berries roll; She-Wolves stay perfect

Cranberry’s Kendell Findlay and Jadyn Shumaker combined to score 24 points Friday night in leading the Berries to a 38-12 win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.

Knights sting Hornets
Local Sports

Knights sting Hornets

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Franklin and Hickory have had a fierce rivalry on the basketball court over the past several years, battling it out for the right to claim the Region 4 crown.

Knights, Oilers get sweeps
Local Sports

Knights, Oilers get sweeps

SHARON — Nate Pfennigwerth, Camden Smith and Alaina Brown each were four event winners as the Franklin boys and girls swim teams swept Sharon on Thursday in a Region 1 meet.

Berries, Knights register mat wins
Local Sports

Berries, Knights register mat wins

Despite trailing 18-9 to Clarion on Wednesday night, Cranberry’s wrestling team stormed back to win six of the final seven bouts to pull out a 42-21 victory over the Bobcats in a District 9 matchup at the Berry Dome.

Orioles motor past Devils
Local Sports

Orioles motor past Devils

Rocky Grove seniors Alex Zinz, D’Andre Whitman, Quinn Ritchey and Blayne Baker combined for 60 points Tuesday night as the Orioles overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat Sharpsville, 75-58 in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Nest.

Local Sports

C-L squads capture tourney titles

HADLEY — Tournament MVP Alyssa Wiant nearly recorded her second straight double-double on Friday while two of her Clarion-Limestone teammates also earned tourney honors as the Lions captured the Commodore Perry tournament with a 45-22 victory over Crawford Christian Academy.

Oilers top O's; Knights fall at horn
Local Sports

Oilers top O's; Knights fall at horn

Cam VanWormer, Jake Hornbeck and Connor Highfield all reached double figures in the scoring column as Oil City upended Rocky Grove, 60-38, at the Castle on the final day of the pre-determined Dick Russell Christmas Tournament on Thursday.

Knights bounce Berries
Local Sports

Knights bounce Berries

Katie Boal produced a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds as Franklin posted a 43-22 road victory over Cranberry in the opening round of the Berries’ holiday tournament on Tuesday night at the Berry Dome in girls basketball play.

Local Sports

Eagles tripped up in double OT

ALLISON PARK — Eric James scored four points in the final 20 seconds to lift North Hills to an 83-81 double-overtime victory over Grove City in the opening round of the Hampton holiday tournament on Tuesday in boys basketball action.

Knights knock off Steelers
Local Sports

Knights knock off Steelers

Jalen Wood bucketed 14 points and grabbed six rebounds and Franklin used a big fourth quarter to rally for a 53-42 victory over previously unbeaten Farrell on Thursday night in non-region boys basketball action at the Castle.