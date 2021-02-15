Oiler tankers swim to sweep over Hickory

SHARON - Charlie Motter and Nick Richar pulled down four wins apiece for the boys team while Morgan Stover notched three victories for the girls squad as Oil City brought home a sweep of Hickory in Region 1 swimming action at Sharon High School. The boys team won 101-68 and the girls 93-60.
Motter picked up solo victories in the 50 free and 100 free and Nick Richar in the 200 I.M. and 100 fly while both were part of the winning 200 medley relay alongside Garrett Morse and Caleb Stover. Motter also took part in the first-place 200 free relay with Connor Malek, Logan Richar and Mason Stephens. Nick Richar, Morse, Stover and Carson Fennick made it a sweep of the relays by claiming the 400 free. Malek rounded out the Oiler winners by touching first in the 100 breast.