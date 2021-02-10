Oilers double-dunk Hornets

Oil City's Connor Malek and Nick Richar each won three events in the boys meet Tuesday night, helping the Oilers to a 96-72 home win over Hickory in a Region 1 swim meet. Oil City completed the sweep as the girls cruised to a 96-57 victory over the Hornets.
Malek and Richar each took part on the victorious 200 medley relay, along with Garrett Morse and Charlie Motter as Oil City's boys team hiked its record to 8-1. Malek also took part on the 200 free relay, which also included Logan Richar, Caleb Stover and Mason Stephens, while also adding a first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.
Warren's Parks Ordiway capped off a huge fourth-quarter comeback by nailing a go-ahead three-pointer with 10 seconds to play Tuesday night as the Dragons rallied for a 48-46 victory over Oil City in a Region 5 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
FOXBURG - Levi Orton drained 27 points to go along with eight rebounds and five steals Monday night as Allegheny-Clarion Valley rolled past visiting Cranberry, 69-45, in a KSAC boys basketball matchup.
Ava Ferringer dropped in 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Monday night as Cranberry was forced to make a second-half surge en route to a 36-23 win over Union in KSAC girls basketball action at the Berry Dome.
It's not easy for a team to miss an extended period of time and come back hoping to be right where it left off. We saw that over the past year when the NBA and NHL came back after a haitus that shut down those seasons last March.
Nathan Pfennigwerth and Miles Hoffman took home four victories apiece on Monday as the Franklin boys swim team breezed past visiting Slippery Rock in a Region 1 contest at the Franklin YMCA. The Rockets were able to pick up the split by taking the girls match over Knights, 87-69.
Judias Johnson drained 20 points while grabbing seven rebounds and handing out four assists as Oil City handled Clarion, 56-46, at the House of Hustle on Saturday in a non-region boys basketball showdown.
TITUSVILLE - Oil City's Isaiah Aeschbacher collected 12 points and eight rebounds as the Oilers topped homestanding Titusville, 45-10, in a Region 5 boys basketball game on Friday that was called at halftime due to a lack of Titusville players.
NEW BETHLEHEM - Sophomore Caylen Rearick ripped the net with seven three-pointers on her way to a career-high 27 points as homestanding Redbank Valley upended Clarion 52-22 in a KSAC girls basketball clash on Friday.
After a rocky start for Rocky Grove's boys basketball team this season, coach Ryan Umbenhaur's Orioles were probably hoping that Friday's Senior Night festivities might provide a lift heading into a tough Region 1 matchup against West Middlesex.
GROVE CITY - Senior Becca Santom poured in a game-high 28 points to reach 1,000 points for her career as Grove City cruised to a 61-14 home win over Meadville on Thursday night in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup.
RUSSELL - Cochranton's Stetson Boozer won by pin in the next-to-last bout of Wednesday night's Region 3 wrestling match against Eisenhower and teammate Kyle McDivitt notched a 7-5 decision in the final bout, but it wasn't quite enough as the Cardinals dropped a 36-33 verdict to the Knights.
HERMITAGE -Lakeview's Reese Gadsby tossed in a game-high 18 points, all in the first three quarters, as the Sailors bested homestanding Hickory, 36-22, to remain undefeated Wednesday night in a non-region girls basketball contest.
WEST SUNBURY - Clarion's Hunter Craddock notched a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night as the Bobcats clawed homestanding Moniteau, 82-60, in KSAC Large School boys basketball action.
FOXBURG - Levi Orton poured in 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley to a 65-57 victory over Clarion-Limestone in a KSAC Small School boys basketball showdown on Tuesday.
Venango Catholic's freshmen duo of Lily Homan and Molly Mietus each recorded career highs in points Tuesday night as the Vikings knocked off visiting Union, 57-54 in a KSAC Small School girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Nick Richar was a triple winner for the boys while Dana Wenner, Christa Schneider and Emily Russell all matched him for the girls as Oil City's swim teams swept visiting Slippery Rock on Tuesday night with the boys winning 59-22 and the girls 87-64 in the Region 1 contests.
Franklin center Camdon Bashor recorded a monster double-double Monday night, finishing with a 22 points and 17 rebounds as the Knights cruised to a 49-17 win over Meadville in a Region 5 girls basketball contest at the Castle.
HADLEY - Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton and Caden Toscano each tossed in 13 points as the Orioles doubled up Commodore Perry, 62-31, for their first win of the season in a Region 1 boys basketball bout on Saturday.
CLARION - Clarion University's women's basketball team picked up its first victory of the season on Saturday, and they did so with the help of three players who formerly starred in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference.
Jonah Heckathorne and Trevor Hamilton picked up two victories apiece on the day Saturday as Franklin's wrestling team welcomed Clarion and Greenville to the Castle for a tri-meet that saw the Knights top the Bobcats, 39-28, but stumble against the Trojans, 69-9. Clarion also fell to Greenvil…
Oil City's boys swim team secured an 88-82 victory over homestanding Franklin by pulling out a win in the meet's final event - the 400 relay - while the Oilers' girls team made it a sweep by cruising to a 99-67 decision over the Knights in a Region 1 clash on Saturday.
Last time Oil City and Harbor Creek met, the sport was football and the District 10 title was on the line. At the end of that night, the Oilers came out victorious, but on Friday night at the House of Hustle, the sport was boys basketball and Oil City did not fare so well.